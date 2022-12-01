Stord Hires Transportation and Sales Industry Leaders

Doug King and Dan Klenkar bring 35+ years of collective industry experience to Stord to continue its accelerated trajectory and deliver exceptional customer experiences for DTC and omnichannel brands.

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord , the Cloud Supply Chain leader, today announced the addition of Doug King as Vice President of Transportation and Dan Klenkar as Vice President of Sales to its leadership team. Doug and Dan bring a combined 35+ years of industry experience and will use their expertise to continue Stord's accelerated growth trajectory and ensure DTC and omnichannel brands deliver exceptional experiences for their customers.

Doug joins as VP of Transportation to lead the development and commercialization of Stord's full suite of transportation services including drayage, truckload (FTL), less than truckload (LTL), and Stord Parcel . Having spent more than 15 years at QVC, Doug helped build one of the largest home delivery networks in the United States from the ground up. More recently, he led transportation at Ferguson Enterprises, the nation's largest distributor of residential and commercial construction products, focusing on FTL, LTL, and parcel.

As VP of Sales, Dan will leverage his 20+ years of supply chain and logistics sales experience to ensure Stord customers reap the benefits of Stord's port-to-porch logistics, paired with Stord One Commerce software. Dan was most recently with Nimble Robotics as Head of Robotic Sales. Prior to that, Dan spent 10 years at Radial where he led the team to a significant increase in annual revenue.

"I'm really excited to welcome Doug and Dan and leverage their industry leadership as we continue our accelerated growth trajectory and mature our Cloud Supply Chain offering," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "As we think about 2023, there's an even greater need for brands to have efficient and flexible supply chains. We look forward to supporting our brands as they exceed customer expectations, meet their bottom line, and optimize their supply chain experience."

Stord continues to attract well-known retail, technology, and supply chain experts to join its leadership team and execute its mission to make supply chain a competitive advantage. In addition to Doug, Dan, and co-founders Sean Henry and Jacob Boudreau, Stord's executive team includes Tom Barone, CCO and President (formerly CommerceHub, Radial); Steve Swan, COO (formerly Amazon); Mark Satisky, Interim CFO (formerly NCR); Shyam Sundar, VP of Engineering (formerly Amazon, Zendesk, and Mapbox); Bradley Weill, VP of Product (formerly Walmart and Apple); Sara Feulner, VP of People (formerly Bumble and ARM); Mario Paganini, VP of Marketing (formerly Shippo and DocuSign); and Austin Pauls, VP of Finance (formerly WeWork and Borderfree).

This year, Stord has significantly expanded its physical offerings, including additional port-to-porch logistics capabilities , temperature-controlled logistics in collaboration with Fresh Del Monte, and increased network capacity . It has also introduced new technology offerings, including Stord Parce l , a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution with advanced modeling to automatically choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level that meets the expected delivery date for all packages, and Stord One Commerce software that helps brands connect, orchestrate, and optimize their entire supply chains. To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain approach, visit stord.com .

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, transportation, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like BODYARMOR, American Giant, Native, REDCON1, Tula, TruConnect, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics. Follow Stord on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

