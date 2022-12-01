Vena Maintains Strong Business Momentum in Q3 2022

Customer trust, corporate culture and a new employees milestone propel continued growth amid economic headwinds

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, approaches 2023 following a strong performance in its third quarter. The company continued to grow its employee base and engagements with global customers, introduced new product innovation, drove customer growth buoyed by consistently exceptional satisfaction scores and was lauded for its product and corporate culture.

In November, Vena Solutions launched Vena with Microsoft Power BI Embedded . The integration enriches Vena's Insights and Analysis solution with advanced data analytics and AI-powered business insights embedded directly into Vena's cloud-based CPM platform, powering FP&A, extended planning and beyond. This integration represents the latest evolution of Vena's ongoing strategic collaboration with Microsoft and makes Vena the only Complete Planning platform with out-of-the-box, user-guided business intelligence for all.

TrustRadius, the community-driven product reviews site, recognized Vena Complete Planning with a 2022 Best Software award , which celebrates products that support the evolution of self-serve buyers by sourcing and using customer reviews. The recognition came on the heels of Vena winning a TrustRadius Tech Cares award for the third consecutive year. The award recognizes technology companies that go above and beyond in supporting their employees and the communities they operate in.

Additionally, Vena was named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital. The award recognizes not only strong corporate culture but also looks at how culture has aided the organization to drive success. These achievements all complement a strong third quarter that saw Vena grow its global team to more than 700 employees, maintain exceptional growth in revenue and achieve industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings.

"Vena's exceptional performance despite global economic uncertainty is a testament to the trust our customers place in us, the value they realize from using our Complete Planning platform and the support of our partners and Venanites throughout the company," said Vena CEO Hunter Madeley. "We are honored by the recognitions awarded to Vena for its products and, especially, its culture and people, and look forward to continued collaboration and partnership as we head into 2023."

Other highlights achieved in Q3 2022 include:

A customer base that has increased by more than 300 new customers in 2022, sustained customer satisfaction with a 93% CSAT score and 41% growth in expansion revenue as customers continue to put their trust in Vena to power their Plan To Grow™ in turbulent times.

The addition of more than 30 new Partners this year, with Ujimatec, SolomonEdwards, Anatona and others joining Vena's Partner Network in Q3.

Vena Marketplace , a destination where finance and operations professionals can access integrations, solutions and services to Power their Plan To Grow. The launch of, a destination where finance and operations professionals can access integrations, solutions and services to Power their Plan To Grow.

Continued employee growth despite ongoing economic turbulence with a 30+% increase in headcount year-over-year.

Successful completion of SOC 1 and 2 Type II audits, which provide an independent assessment of how Vena's cloud-based CPM platform achieves compliance controls and objectives based on criteria defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Additional recognition of Vena with awards from workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform Comparably. These awards included Best Company Happiness, Work-Life Balance, Perks & Benefits and Compensation.

