CME Group Names Winning Teams of 2022 University Trading Challenge

Universidad Anahuac takes Top Honors

First place team based in Latin America for third consecutive year

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced the winners of its 19th annual University Trading Challenge, led by Universidad Anahuac in Mexico, the third consecutive Latin American team to earn top honors in the global competition.

19th Annual CME Group University Trading Challenge Winners Team Position University Name Country First Place Universidad Anahuac Mexico Second Place University of Bridgeport U.S. Third Place The University of Texas at Dallas U.S. Fourth Place Tecnologico de Monterrey Mexico Fifth Place University of Bogota Jorge Tadeo Lozano Colombia

This year's four-week competition included nearly 500 teams, comprised of 1,975 undergraduate and graduate students from 208 universities around the world. Participants this year represented 23 countries.

Students learned hands-on techniques for trading agriculture, energy, metals, equity indices, interest rates and foreign exchange futures contracts using CQG's real-time simulated electronic trading platform. Throughout the challenge, students also received live market updates through Dow Jones newsfeeds and The Hightower Report.

"We congratulate the winning teams and all participants in this year's University Trading Challenge, who successfully navigated challenging market conditions and historic volatility across asset classes," said Anita Liskey, CME Group Senior Managing Director of Global Brand Marketing and Communications. "Our annual competition offers the next generation of global market participants an exciting opportunity to learn the ins and outs of trading derivatives. Following this experience, we hope students continue their interest in trading and, most importantly, consider a future career path in finance."

"Congratulations to all of the winners and participants in this year's trading challenge," said Ryan Moroney, CEO of CQG. "CQG remains committed to educating the next generation of derivatives traders. The competition offers students the unique opportunity to make trading decisions based on real-time CME Group data, along with CQG's analytics, commentary and real-time news feeds from Dow Jones, and executed with CQG's premier trade routing technology."

"Competing in the CME Group University Trading Challenge is an incredible entry into the fascinating world of global financial markets," said Luis Nicolau, the faculty advisor to both the first- and fourth-place teams. "I am sure that there is a before and after for the students who participated in this competition. The trading challenge has opened their minds to many more career possibilities."

Students on the top five winning teams receive cash prizes, if eligible, and all participants from this year's trading challenge are invited to attend an exclusive one-day, in-person market education event on December 5.

CME Group provides a wide range of risk management education, including its CME Institute education hub, which offers detailed courses, webinars and videos on trading futures on options markets, as well as a trading simulator.

CME Group also partners with other industry organizations to offer educational tools, such as Futures Fundamentals, a one-stop educational resource to help learners of all levels understand futures markets and the role they play in everyday life.

