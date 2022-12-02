UCOLLEX Partners with FaZe Clan to Bring Digital Art Experience to The Gateway in Miami

The collaboration will be framed around LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX 20-minute Art Battle tournament and FaZe Forever to bring the art, esports, entertainment and Web3 experience together.

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCOLLEX , a company backed by Animoca Brands, will partner with FaZe Clan to bring its Japanese competitive art concept to NFT Now and Mana Common's The Gateway in Miami from November 29 - December 3, 2022.

The Gateway is an immersive event focused on introducing NFTs to the wider public. This year, they will be creating the first-ever Web3 metropolis in Downtown Miami.

The LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX Art Battle will challenge talented artists to create a masterpiece in an intense 20-minute showdown. A tournament made up of three art battles will take place at the FaZe Clan event stage on the final day of the exhibition and will be simultaneously broadcast live on the official FaZe Clan YouTube and Twitch account. Four digital artists from Japan and Belgium will perform; Kathmi, Jaba, Yuhkilily, and Hirofumi Mochizuki.

UCOLLEX will also participate in FaZe Forever, a free digital collectible that gives its holders ultimate access to the FaZe Forever digital gaming ecosystem. A new V.A.S. Cartridge can be acquired by scanning the QR code at FaZe Clan's gamer-themed booth or via social media.

The UCOLLEX V.A.S. Cartridge will launch on December 3 with bonus items from this drop to be revealed to holders at a later date. V.A.S. Cartridges will only be distributed between December 1 - 3, a crypto wallet is not required to participate. For more information about FaZe Forever, visit forever.fazeclan.com.

"We're extremely hyped to partner up with Faze Clan who have established themselves as a platform for esports and entertainment! LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX fits this mold and showcases the impressive feat that artists can achieve when pushed to their limits in front of a live audience. This is what we're all about! And it's a taste of what digital creators can expect from our upcoming Web3 and art culture platform." said Davide Santillo, Chief Operating Officer - UCOLLEX

LIMITS Battle

Saturday, December 3 at 02.00 PM - 05.00 PM (EST)

Located at: 169E Flagler Street, Miami, FL, 33131

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX, an Animoca Brands backed company, is a creator platform leveraging on Culture and Web3 Technology to maximize the potential of creators' passions by helping them gain ownership over their work and fans. By infusing popular Japanese intellectual properties (i.e. as Ghost in the Shell and Fairy Tail) with innovative content formats, we enable creators to power their individual creator economy.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io

View original content:

SOURCE UCOLLEX International Limited