BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY LAUNCHES THE BULLEIT PIONEER PROJECT, A MULTI-YEAR PLATFORM CHAMPIONING BOUNDARY-PUSHING INNOVATORS

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey announces The Bulleit Pioneer Project, a multi-year campaign that brings to life the brand's commitment to amplifying emerging and underrepresented voices across art, sustainability, food, and technology. The Bulleit Pioneer Project's first activation is in partnership with the music and creator platform, UnitedMasters and GRAMMY award-nominated spoken word poet J. Ivy .

Bulleit has tapped J. Ivy as the inspiration and host of the Remix Challenge . UnitedMasters Remix Challenges are social first showcases that blend the roster and network of UnitedMasters, providing life-changing opportunities for millions of artists, producers, and creatives to collaborate, all within Instagram.

The Remix Challenge launched on Wednesday, December 7th across UnitedMaster's and J. Ivy's social channels encouraging creators across a variety of creative disciplines to remix the launch video with their interpretation of what the Frontier Spirit means to them. J. Ivy kicked off the challenge by showing his audience his interpretation of the Frontier Spirit.

J. Ivy is a three-time GRAMMY Nominated, Peabody, Clio, Telly, and NAACP Image Award-Winning Poet, Spoken Word Artist, Actor & Songwriter widely known for his appearances on HBO Def Poetry and his feature with hip hop's biggest names.

He was recently nominated for the first-ever GRAMMY Award for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. He has collaborated with John Legend, RZA, The Last Poets, The Roots, Common, Mos Def, The Black Crowes, Bob Dylan, Deepak Chopra, Michael Jordan and many more. He supports his community through his Write to Live Academy and the Dear Father Initiative, which encourages young people to explore careers in the arts.

"It has always been my mission to create career-advancing opportunities for poets and creatives like myself. With the GRAMMY Awards introducing the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category this year, it only feels right to create a space for more aspiring creatives to champion themselves and show the world what they can do. I'm honored to be a conduit in exploring The Bulleit Frontier Spirit while helping other creatives do the same. This platform will empower creative expression in an organic way for millions of young creators…for generation after generation. This is such a historic moment," said J. Ivy.

There will be one winner and four finalists of the challenge. The winner of the Remix Challenge will receive a one-hour mentorship session with J. Ivy to hone their craft as a creative, along with a 3 day/2 night trip to Los Angeles to attend UnitedMasters' Celebration of Independence, an official Grammy's party in Los Angeles on February 3rd featuring Russ, Brent Faiyaz, and Tobe Nwigwe.***

"The Bulleit Pioneer Project continues our history of partnering with people and organizations on the frontier of culture," said Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo North America. "From our work with American Forests, replenishing natural resources, to promoting equity and opportunity within the arts through our partnerships with Film Independent and Tribeca Festival, we are building upon this today with UnitedMasters and J.Ivy to kick off The Bulleit Pioneer Project."

The Remix Challenge submissions are welcome until December 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and will be vetted by J. Ivy. The potential winner will be notified on/about December 21, 2022, via UnitedMasters and J.Ivy's Instagram accounts. To be eligible to enter for a chance to win, you must be 21+ and based in the United States. All finalists must provide legal documentation to prove they are of legal drinking age.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10-Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon-neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About UnitedMasters

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides a new industry alternative for over 1.5 million independent artists. UnitedMasters gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands. The UnitedMasters platform enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.

