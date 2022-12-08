Haivision Announces the Appointment of Jean-Marc Racine as Chief Product Officer and Completes Strategic Reorganization

Haivision reinforces leadership team and completes full integration of recent acquisitions

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Racine as Chief Product Officer effective January 2, 2023.

Jean-Marc has extensive experience in product and marketing and has held leadership roles in the media and video technology domain. From his career start as a hardware engineer in the team that delivered the world's first real-time MPEG2 encoder to his more recent role as Chief Product Officer for Synamedia, Jean-Marc brings 25 years of market and product expertise to Haivision and along with his passion to foster pragmatic innovation in tune with market demand.

"Since its creation Haivision has delighted the most demanding customers with its unique ability to create market leading products with quality, low-latency, and mission criticality at its core. I am delighted to join a fantastic leadership team as Haivision opens a new chapter, and work closely with our customers to create solutions that benefit their own transformation." added Jean-Marc Racine.

In addition, the company has reorganized its product development teams to realize synergies related to its most recent acquisitions. This reorganization will allow Haivision to accelerate its development of market leading solutions focused on mission critical video networks within the broadcast, enterprise, and defense markets and positions the company for higher growth.

The company also made the following appointments within the current leadership to support the consolidation of its development and product realization efforts: Ronan Poullaouec (CTO and founder of Aviwest), to Senior Vice President, Engineering; Paul Singh to Senior Vice President DevSecOps, Quality Engineering; and Mariano Converti to Vice President Engineering, Cloud. In addition, Mahmoud Al-Daccak, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President Product Development, has decided to leave Haivision and the company wishes to thank him for his dedication and contribution over the past 12 years.

"Haivision continues to be laser focused in leading the highest value segments for high performance video-centric networks," expressed Mirko Wicha, President and CEO of Haivision. "Our development teams have been aligned to address the opportunities and challenges ahead of us and are poised to continue to execute together under the new product leadership of Jean-Marc."

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

