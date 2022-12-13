"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Airs Monday, December 26th

TOKYO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special live broadcast on Monday, December 26th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan, as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki.
There will be campaigns linked with the livestream where viewers have a chance to win prizes including the Brave Souls Lottery and the RT Campaign. Be sure to tune in.
"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Overview
Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Monday, December 26th (UTC+9)
Bankai Live Livestream URLs
YouTube Live
GL: https://youtu.be/SQZvSXhDS8I
JP: https://youtu.be/-jH7MkVWNHc
Twitter Live:
(GL) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS
Facebook Live (GL): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/
EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames
Download here
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
