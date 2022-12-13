Employee Well-being Company Aduro Hires Amanda Conway as Chief Growth Officer

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro®, a SaaS provider of employee well-being solutions, has welcomed Amanda Conway to their Executive Leadership Team as its new Chief Growth Officer. Amanda brings to Aduro's clients more than 10 years of experience in the health technology and digital healthcare industries. She is also a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, specializing in behavioral and lifestyle changes for healthy living.

"We are incredibly honored to have Amanda Conway join our team as Chief Growth Officer. Amanda brings a rich background in health, well-being, and mental health along with a proven track record of growing teams and companies at scale," said Dr. Darren White, CEO at Aduro. "Amanda knows very well the challenges facing today's employer and the need for HR to have a great partner delivering insights and solution in real-time. In addition to leading sales and customer success under one team she will also partner closely with Product and Population Insights teams to better delight our customers and partners."

Prior to joining Aduro, Conway worked as Senior Vice President of Employer Strategy and Sales at Talkspace, Director of Enterprise Growth for Healthie Inc., and Senior Dietitian and Program Advisor at CoachCare. She also currently serves as an Advisory Board Member for Wellory Health. In addition to offering her vast experience in the health technology space to Aduro's team, Conway sees great opportunity for Aduro, as she has observed a gap in the market and a need for a more comprehensive employee well-being solution.

"Motivation and productivity in the workforce are at an all-time low, while burnout, employee health and well-being continue to worsen," says Conway. "HR leaders today are inundated with digital point solutions that are disconnected from one another and don't see high utilization. Aduro solves these problems by delivering a solution that includes a spectrum of effective well-being and performance products under one roof. These tailored solutions and proprietary content empower employers to create a culture of wellness and excellence, improving the health of employees and making businesses more successful."

About Aduro®

Based in Redmond, WA, Aduro® is a leading SaaS provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance – existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. Aduro unlocks human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. The Aduro Connect™ platform ignites cultures, creates inclusivity, and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people.

For several years, Aduro has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, 2021 6th Most Equitable Workplaces in Washington state by the Puget Sound Business Journal, and chosen this year as a Ragan's Workplace Wellness Hot List winner, honored as among America's top 20 well-being solution providers More information can be found at adurolife.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

