Hydron Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with Standard Nutrition Company

The investment will accelerate the commercialization of Hydron's biogas-to-RNG upgrading technology for small- to medium-scale sites

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC and OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hydron Energy Inc., the cleaner fuel company commercializing a revolutionary gas upgrading solution, today announced a strategic investment by Standard Nutrition Company (SNC), a leader in livestock nutrition and management consulting. This partnership and funding will extend our in-house manufacturing program and solidify Hydron's focus on commercial opportunities for renewable natural gas (RNG).

"Hydron is proud to add Standard Nutrition to its growing list of partners," said Hydron Energy President and CEO Soheil Khiavi. "This investment further validates our success to date and enables us to pursue manufacturing advancements that will further improve the capital- and operating-cost savings we can extend to our clients. In addition, with growing proof in our system's capability to deliver quicker returns on investment for project owners, we are well positioned to respond to the unique requirements of the small- and medium-scale projects."

Hydron's patented INTRUPTor™ system significantly reduces the cost of upgrading biogas to RNG and enables the deployment of small-scale plants aligned with feedstock availability. The INTRUPTor™, an acronym for Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology, is a containerized module system scalable from 20 Nm3/hr to 2,000 Nm3/hr (12.5 SCFM to 1250 SCFM) and delivers a best-in-class carbon intensity score.

"Farmers have a unique opportunity to put their manure and crop wastes to beneficial use as renewable natural gas," said Eric Ohlendorf, President of Ag Property Solutions, a division of Standard Nutrition Company. "But with so many new technologies and unknowns, it's a struggle for producers to understand all that's involved. Companies like Hydron and the tools and resources they offer are what livestock producers need to help them capitalize on RNG opportunities."

"Hydron offers a compelling value proposition regarding cost structure, and the cost is a big issue for our clients," added Ohlendorf. "If we can fundamentally change that dynamic, we have a game changer in the market."

Mr. Ohlendorf will join Hydron's Board of Directors, adding his much-needed agricultural expertise and views along with his connections. SNC consists of five subsidiary companies providing focused support and products to some of the most successful dairy, swine, poultry producers, and horse owners.

"Producing RNG can provide farmers with benefits such as fuel security, economic revenues, local air quality improvements, and greenhouse gas reductions," said Alison Cartier, Hydron Business & Development Manager. "In Canada and the U.S., federal and provincial/state programs provide incentives for projects to convert biogas to RNG but for smaller scale projects the upgrading costs can be prohibitive. Therefore, this valued renewable gas is often flared to atmosphere instead of being used to displace fossil fuel-based natural gas."

Hydron is currently manufacturing a skid-mounted, containerized demonstration plant. The INTRUPTor™ I-Multi Mobile RNG Solution Centre will travel to key sites and demonstrate how the INTRUPTor system, and biogas upgrading, works in a real-world context. "Our goal is to create an engaging mobile experience that enables us to demonstrate the INTRUPTor™ on a new level across North America and encourage participation from agriculture and agri-food waste producers," added Mr. Khiavi.

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is the cleaner fuel company helping hard-to-decarbonize sectors, such as transportation and industry, meet future energy demands and net-zero goals. The team is leveraging its unique intellectual property portfolio and decades of experience developing gas separation technologies to commercialize a new platform technology that produces net-zero fuels. INTRUPTor Systems create highly valued gas streams such as RNG and blue and turquoise hydrogen at lower costs than conventional technologies. The unique process also delivers a superior carbon intensity score. To learn more, visit us at www.hydron.ca or join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Standard Nutrition Company

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Standard Nutrition Company (SNC) is a privately held, agricultural holding company that has been offering quality products and services across multiple markets since it was founded in 1886. As a leader in livestock nutrition and management consulting, SNC does business nationwide and employs more than 520 talented professionals through its family of companies, which includes Standard Nutrition Services, Standard Dairy Consultants, Bluebonnet Feeds, Ag Property Solutions and Dairy Specialists. For more information on SNC and the innovative solutions and expertise it provides customers, visit: www.standardnutrition.com.

