Unique Indoor Comfort Acquisitions Expand Services in Key Markets

Unique Indoor Comfort ("Unique"), a partnership of employee, technician and customer-focused home services companies, has acquired four high-quality businesses in in-demand markets.

All-Phase Electrical in Philadelphia is Unique's first foray into electrical and is in the same city as its first acquisition. The two companies will work in tandem to grow market share. Owner and founder Chris Caniglia will remain with the company as President, which is a critical component of Unique's growing platform.

The addition of Dick Hill & Son in Richmond, Ind. expands the company's Midwest footprint. It is a sister company to Detmer and Sons in Dayton, Ohio, which is also in the Unique stable. Owner Chris Hill is staying on as President.

Carolina Custom Air provides high-quality, reliable HVAC service to residential and commercial customers in Awendaw, Charleston, Daniel Island, Isle Of Palms, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan's Island, Summerville and the surrounding areas in South Carolina. Owner Patrick Blevins will remain as the President of the company.

Based in Lincolnton, N.C., Rye Heating and Air Conditioning provides friendly and skilled HVAC service to Lincoln, Gaston, Catawba, Iredell and Mecklenberg counties. Rye is located adjacent to another Unique company, Canella Heating and Air. The two companies will share resources to grow their respective service areas. Owner Brad Rye will continue as President.

"Unique is thrilled to welcome Chris, Patrick, Brad and Chris to our platform of employee and customer-focused home services companies," said Nate Kukla, President and CEO, Unique. "Over the last year and a half, we have grown to 11 companies across the United States, and we continue to seek out successful founders who share our values of integrity, quality and taking care of employees first."

Atlanta-based private equity firm Grove Mountain Partners provides Unique with the resources to continue its strategic and balanced growth.

Beginning in mid-2021, Unique has added Moncrief Heating and Air Conditioning in Atlanta; Werley Heating & Air Conditioning in Allentown, Penn; Clay's Climate Control in Linwood, N.J.; Detmer and Sons Inc.; Canella Heating & Air Conditioning in Conover, N.C. and A-Total Plumbing in Cartersville, Ga.

