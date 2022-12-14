5000 BLANKETS, LATEST AFFIRM ORIGINALS FILM, TO STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX

UPLIFTING FAMILY MOVIE, STARRING ANNA CAMP, INSPIRED BY A REMARKABLE TRUE STORY

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a two-night theater debut, the newest AFFIRM Originals movie 5000 BLANKETS will be available to stream exclusively on Pure Flix on January 5, 2023.

The film is inspired by the remarkable true story of a young boy, Phillip, and his mother, whose lives are changed forever after his father disappears during a mental health crisis. Phillip's generosity and determination spark an entire city's movement to help the homeless.

"I'm so honored to be part of such a moving story," said actress Anna Camp, who plays Cyndi Bunch in the film. "This is a story about a woman of faith who believes in God, but who's really struggling with why this painful thing happened to her. She has doubts and fears but ultimately, it's a movie about overcoming them in the face of personal struggle. It's also about loving others and making a difference on a daily basis."

The new film stars Anna Camp (Jerry & Marge Go Large, PITCH PERFECT), Carson Minniear (RALLY CAPS), Rob Mayes (THOR: RAGNAROK), Rod Hallett (The Last Kingdom, Red Rose, MacGyver), and Kim Myers (A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 2). It is directed by Amin Matalqa and produced by Doug Shaffer.

"I was really moved when I first read the screenplay based on Cyndi and Phillip's story," said Director Amin Matalqa. "I love capturing stories of dreamers and unsung heroes on film. I know audiences will find the story as inspiring as I did."

The new film is inspired by the remarkable true story of the Bunch family. When her husband and father of her son went missing during a mental health crisis, Cyndi and her son Phillip discovered an unmet need in their city of Forth Worth, Texas: thousands of homeless were going to be left cold as the temperatures plummet in the coming winter months. Together, the mother and son founded the charity PHILLIP'S WISH and began collecting blankets to provide to those in need.

"One night as I was tucking Phillip into bed, he asked me, 'Mommy, are you cold?' And I said, 'No, I'm fine.' He goes, 'Do you think daddy's cold?,'" said Cyndi about the inspiration behind the charity. "I was just taken aback. I didn't know how to even answer that… He just kept saying, 'We need to get these blankets so we can warm them all up.'"

Watch the trailer for 5000 BLANKETS right now.

ABOUT PURE FLIX

Pure Flix is your home for faith and family-friendly movies and shows where you can confidently stream with the entire family. With new premium and exclusive original entertainment choices every week, you can strengthen your faith and family with Pure Flix – a streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains.

You'll get access to the largest variety of high-quality wholesome movies, series and kids' content at one low price. Experience the difference that positive, encouraging entertainment can have in your home.

Pure Flix is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

ABOUT AFFIRM FILMS

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, OVERCOMER, A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures, and most recently The Kendrick Brothers' SHOW ME THE FATHER. AFFIRM produces, acquires and markets content that inspires, uplifts and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

