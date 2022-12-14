AARP, AgeTech Take Center Stage with the Launch of the AgeTech Summit at CES 2023

AARP, CTA Establish AgeTech Track at CES 2023 with Dedicated Panels, Exhibitors at the Largest Anticipated CES in Years

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins; Philanthropist Michael Milken; former AOL CEO Steve Case; Vice Chairman of the Atlanta Hawks and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill; Olympic Gold Medalist and ESPN Analyst Jessica Mendoza; Actor, Comedian, Producer Ken Jeong

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP announced today an official new track of programming at CES 2023 around AgeTech, the growing category of technology solutions designed to meet the needs of the world's aging population.

Together with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, AARP will launch the AgeTech Summit, a dedicated program of key speakers and panel discussions all focused on innovation in the AgeTech space. The summit will take place throughout CES 2023 Thursday, January 5-Sunday, January 8 at the Venetian Expo Center at Booth #52332.

AgeTech spending is poised to grow fast—new research from AARP's Global Longevity Economy® Outlook study shows the 50+ population contributed $45 trillion in global GDP in 2020, and that number is expected to grow to $118 trillion by 2050. Innovations in AgeTech are providing tools and technology to bring meaningful change and help solve the challenges of aging.

"As startups and large organizations see financial benefits to develop products in the AgeTech category, consumers benefit from the continuing innovation which ultimately improves their everyday lives," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "AARP is leveraging its expertise to accelerate AgeTech, by facilitating partnerships and collaboration across industries and sectors to move the category forward."

There has never been a better time to be involved or invest in AgeTech, as global aging is transforming economies around the world. At the AgeTech Summit, industry leaders who view aging as the growth opportunity for the future will meet and learn more about the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP. In addition to innovation in AgeTech, the 50+ continues to increase their overall technology usage and the amount they spend on purchases. According to the AARP 2023 Tech Trends survey, people 50+ spent an average of $911 annually on personal tech in 2022 (up from $821 in 2021.)

Highlights of the AgeTech Summit track at CES 2023 include:

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins will deliver the AgeTech Summit keynote "Living Longer, Aging Better. That's the Power of AgeTech" along with a special guest Friday, January 6 at 9:00 a.m. PT at the Marcello 4404.

Steve Case , founder of AOL, entrepreneur and philanthropist will join AARP EVP and Chief Operating Officer Scott Frisch in "You're Investing Where?! Ideas from off the Beaten Path" a discussion which examines the funding flowing into the AgeTech category Friday, January 6 , 10:00 a.m. PT at the Marcello 4404.

Seven-time NBA All Star Grant Hill , and Olympic Gold Medalist and ESPN Analyst Jessica Mendoza will lead a discussion "Take it from a pro: Self-tracking our stats on and off the court" which examines how cutting-edge sports technology drives innovative solutions for the AgeTech category Friday, January 6 , 11:00 a.m. PT at the Marcello 4404.

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins will join Philanthropist, Financier and Public Health Advocate Michael Milken in the discussion "In Pursuit of Health: Redefining Health Approaches for How We Age" about the expanding role technology is playing in combatting disease and helping people live longer, healthier lives at the Las Vegas Convention Center Digital Health Stage on Saturday, January 7 at 2:00 p.m. PT .

AgeTech After Dark Pitch Challenge: This invite-only event will take place Friday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m. PT Hosted by Actor, Comedian, Producer Ken Jeong.

AARP's AgeTech Collaborative booth stage will host more than 20 stage panel discussions around the emerging category. A full list of sessions can be found at https://agetechcollaborative.org/ces/. AARP's booth stage will feature several AgeTech Collaborative startups:

Trust & Will is focused on simplifying the estate planning process. They are solving the logistics of leaving a legacy by connecting families around the world to seamlessly fulfill and honor their wishes.

care.coach is solving the caregiver crisis through digital avatars, which are powered by a unique fusion of artificial and human intelligence, enabling them to help coordinate care, coach risk-mitigating behaviors while reducing social isolation.

ZIBRIO provides measurement-based fall prevention. Originally invented for astronauts, ZIBRIO technology provides an easy way to measure weight, balance and fall risk in 60 seconds. ZIBRIO predicts if you will fall down in the next 12 months and then guides you to improve balance with personalized plans, at home and in the clinic.

Casana, Goalsetter, Labrador Systems, The Last Gameboard. Other companies featured: Beeyonder

AARP has invested significant resources to continue the momentum in AgeTech. In 2021, AARP Innovation Labs established the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP, an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age.

AARP's decades of exclusive longevity insights, breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators makes the group uniquely poised to lead the future of AgeTech. The AgeTech Collaborative™ has grown to more than 100 participating organizations and more than 70 portfolio startups.

