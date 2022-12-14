Cadent and 605 Partner to Drive Outcomes and Return on Ad Spend for Marketers

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent Aperture Platform, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, today announced a partnership with 605 , a leading television measurement and analytics company, to understand the full impact of campaigns and measure business outcomes.

This partnership enables Cadent's portfolio of clients to gain insight into metrics that matter for their campaigns, while measuring the true ROI of their ad spend. With over 15 reports delivered to-date and more to come in 2023 – across national quick serve restaurants, home goods retailers and some of America's favorite snack brands, Aperture Measurement Marketplace enables clients to transact with confidence on data-driven decisions backed by 605's sophisticated measurement and attribution methodology.

"Advertisers are leveraging our platform to optimize the impact of data-driven indexed linear campaigns building on prior campaign performance insights," said Tony Yi, EVP, Business Development and GM, Platform Sales. "With our unique insights and cross-screen capabilities, we are excited to work with partners like 605 to support marketers in identifying and reaching their target audience effectively, and ultimately increase sales in a competitive environment."

Through the combination of Cadent's targeting capabilities underpinned by its patented Aperture Viewer Graph and 605's in-depth measurement and attribution solutions, clients are able to run campaigns with a focus on fueling incremental consumer behavior, successfully driving existing customer households to take action more often, purchase or visit at a higher rate and even spend more on each purchase. Cadent delivers cross-screen TV advertising to 120 million US households across 200+ MVPDs and 92 cable networks, 1,100 broadcast stations, and 100+ OTT networks.

"Our superior measurement and attribution capabilities have enabled us to develop a successful reporting cadence with Cadent for a large variety of brand campaigns across their inventory," said 605 VP of Account Management, Alex Freed, and GVP of Client Data Science, Lindsey Woodland.

"With the combination of cross-screen insights, third-party sales, location and web pixel data, we've expanded beyond traditional reporting to offer a stronger understanding of what is working, provide teams with data-driven recommendations and quantify the impact of Cadent's unique inventory for their clients."

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiency and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

About 605

605 is a next generation measurement and attribution company focused on driving innovation in the utilization of data to create, execute and measure advanced advertising campaigns. 605 delivers fast, unbiased and actionable insights to the marketplace at scale, allowing clients to maximize media spend and transact with confidence. The company's multi-source deterministic viewership dataset measures up to 34 million households across over 200 U.S. markets and offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable at the second-by-second level with proprietary projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner. For more information, visit https://605.tv/ .

