UC Davis to Offer MOOCs and SEO Professional Certificate on edX

LANHAM, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that the University of California, Davis has joined its global partner community with the intent to launch a suite of free-to-try Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and a Professional Certificate program in search engine optimization (SEO). The new courses, available through UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education (CPE), complement UC Davis' current offerings on edX, which include an Online MBA , an executive education leadership program and four technology boot camps .

"MOOCs are an invaluable tool to scale skill development, especially among those who might not otherwise have access," said Susan Catron, dean of UC Davis CPE. "Expanding our MOOC portfolio through edX directly supports the University's efforts to extend the expertise and resources of UC Davis to adult learners looking to reskill or upskill for the new economy."

The new MOOCs, covering diverse topics including content marketing and SEO, provide learners with the opportunity to take courses from top instructors and professionals in their industries. Both SEO and digital marketing have been identified as top technology skills for 2023 and beyond.

"Since establishing our partnership in 2017, we've worked closely with UC Davis to develop high-quality online programs that have resulted in over 1,700 learners advancing their education through boot camps, executive education and an Online MBA," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "The launch of its first MOOCs on edX expands the accessible learning pathways available to students around the globe to pursue various levels of education at one of the world's top universities."



For more information on UC Davis CPE's online offerings, visit cpe.ucdavis.edu .

About UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education



For more than 60 years, the UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education has blended the distinctive academic expertise of UC Davis with practical training that immediately improves capability and job performance. This "Career Curriculum" supports working professionals as they refresh and expand job skills over the course of their careers.

With 48,000 annual enrollments in professional, academic and enrichment courses and more than 3 million enrollments on MOOC platforms, UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education serves lifelong learners in the growing Sacramento region, all 50 states and more than 100 countries.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as part of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability and more at edX.org .

