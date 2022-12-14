Zion Clark, Fastest Man on Two Hands, Partners with Save the Storks to Save Lives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest man on two hands is lending his voice to save lives as Paralympian Zion Clark partners with pro-life nonprofit Save the Storks. Clark was born with caudal regression syndrome leaving him born without legs and will speak on the value of life on behalf of the organization.

"I will always work with what I've got because I don't really have any other cards that are dealt to me... I've got to play them the right way so I can be successful and win the card game," said Clark. "I am looking forward to pioneering the way for others to see that they are worthy of life no matter their circumstances through this partnership with Save the Storks. My hope is that the younger generation will see that all life has value. Without my birth mother, I would not be here, and I am grateful she gave me life."

"Zion is an inspiration to Save the Storks and millions around the world," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "He is living proof that every human life is valuable, no matter your circumstances or how you are born. Every life is precious. We are honored and excited for Zion to represent Save the Storks as an ambassador. He has a heart for reaching young people, and we look forward to seeing how he will impact their hearts and minds, and inspire Gen Z and Millennials to take a stand for life."

Clark will speak at the FOCUS conference in St. Louis, Missouri, in January 2023, on behalf of Save the Storks.

After spending most of his life in the foster care system, Clark was adopted by a single mother, at the age of 16. He has won wrestling championships, gold medals in the Paralympics, and currently holds the title of 'fastest man on two hands' by Guinness World Records. Clark broke the record for the fastest 20-meter walking on hands in 2021 with an impressive speed of 4.78 seconds. On Oct. 13, 2022, Clark achieved Guinness World Record titles for the highest box jump with hands and the most diamond push-ups in three minutes.

A film that documents Clark's journey during his senior year of college, "Zion," garnered critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and is available to watch on Netflix. Clark is currently training to be the first-ever Olympian and Paralympian athlete at the same Olympic Games for 2024 Paris.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. A nonprofit that began in 2012, with headquarters in Colorado and staff across America, Save the Storks is 100% funded through the support of donors. Save the Storks is a four-star Charity Navigator nonprofit with a 100% rating, meaning it exceeds best practices and industry standards as a highly effective charity. It equips, educates and trains pregnancy resource centers and churches across the United States to help them empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative mobile medical units, known as the Stork Bus. Today there are more than 85 Stork Buses on the road in 30 states.

