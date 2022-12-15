Construction Efforts Underway in Memphis as Topgolf Brings More Play to Tennessee

Topgolf to welcome the Memphis community with fourth venue to serve the Volunteer State

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official, Memphis: Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today that construction efforts are underway on its signature technology-enabled entertainment experience in Memphis. Slated to open in late 2023, the venue will be Topgolf's fourth in Tennessee.

A rendering of what Topgolf’s future Memphis venue will look like (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be part of Memphis' prominent business and entertainment landscape," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We cannot wait to open this venue and hope it encourages more people to grab a golf club and have some fun."

The future two-level venue, which will be located at 3450 S. Germantown Road (Highway 385/Bill Morris Parkway at Germantown Road) approximately 20 minutes from downtown Memphis, will feature 72 outdoor hitting bays outfitted with heaters and fans to ensure maximum Player comfort no matter the time of year. Each bay will also be equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracking technology, which traces each ball's flight path, distance and more so Players of all ages will be able to experience the sport in a new way through interactive games like Angry Birds, a favorite among both children and adults.

Players will also have access to a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programming for all ages. A fully equipped private event room also means that Topgolf Memphis will be the perfect place to host any occasion – from birthday celebrations and bachelorette parties to corporate retreats and meetings.

"Bringing Topgolf to Memphis is something our administration has been actively working on for a long time now," Mayor Jim Strickland said. "Adding this renowned family entertainment venue will be a tremendous asset for our city, and I know the community is excited to get this project moving."

Until the venue is complete, Players can enjoy the tech-enabled fun and tasty food and beverages across the state at existing Topgolf venues in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Alongside entertainment, the venue will bring approximately 300 jobs to the area. Those interested in joining the team as a Playmaker can visit Topgolf's career website. Follow @Topgolf on social media for updates on Topgolf's progress in Memphis.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at 85 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, go to topgolf.com.

