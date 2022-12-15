ExteNet Systems is Now Extenet

A new strategic direction and new corporate name, logo, website and messaging are among the updates

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the premier privately-held provider of digital infrastructure, today announced they have rebranded as Extenet , complete with a new logo, website and messaging that honors the company's legacy with a sharp eye on the future. The announcement represents Extenet's continued commitment to boldly reimagine and reinvent how digital infrastructure is developed and deployed in the telecom industry, and it caps a year of unprecedented growth and groundbreaking partnerships.

The path to this announcement began in 2002, when wireless data and Extenet were both in their infancy. Even then, the company could see that the macro tower wireless infrastructure of the time was inadequate to serve the quickly expanding mobile phone market, and they believed that distributed networks were the solution.

As the market exploded over the next decade, Extenet's business model proved to be the right solution at the right time: Owning, operating, building and supporting dynamic connectivity solutions nationwide. Today, Extenet has become the nation's largest privately-held provider of wireless and fiber digital infrastructure for both outdoor and in-building needs.

"This new brand rollout represents so much more than a fresh coat of paint on our logo," said Rich Coyle, CEO of Extenet. "It reaffirms Extenet's commitment to our customers, our partners and our team that we will blaze new trails in deploying transformative digital connectivity solutions through our strategic vision and exceptional leading-edge thinking — all within a diverse, inclusive culture that fosters a sense of community."

The announcement concludes a stellar year for Extenet, which included the first full year under a new leadership team led by Coyle. Throughout 2022, the company established multiple groundbreaking partnerships with some of the nation's top brands, including MGM Resorts, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, the city of Las Vegas and Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and. In August, the company moved its headquarters from Lisle, Illinois to Frisco, Texas.

"It's been a truly incredible year for Extenet," said Coyle. "And with the momentum of this new brand behind us, we plan to start 2023 with a renewed focus and passion on our core values, so we can continue our mission to elevate the standard of excellence for digital infrastructure in the new year and beyond."

About Extenet

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Extenet is the premier privately-held provider of digital infrastructure connecting its customers, partners and communities. Extenet delivers dynamic connectivity solutions that power today's essential and evolving communications needs. Extenet's exceptional network capabilities ensure an elevated end-user experience that enables it to effectively partner with wireless carriers, big brand customers, sports and entertainment venues, enterprises, government municipalities and more. Extenet proudly supports elite partners including T-Mobile®, MGM Resorts®, The Kennedy Center®, Spurs Sports & Entertainment and AT&T Stadium—home of the Dallas Cowboys. For more information, visit extenet.com .

