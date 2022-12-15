Former DreamWorks Animation Executive Joins David C Cook as Chief Creative Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David C Cook announced today that former DreamWorks Animation executive Rick Rekedal will join the team as chief creative officer. For more than 145 years, David C Cook has provided resources to help bring God's word to people everywhere. Rekedal brings expertise that will enable David C Cook to harness the power of story to reach a new generation with life-changing messages of hope and inspiration.

Rekedal's award-winning career includes more than 20 years at DreamWorks Animation, where he served as chief creative of global franchises, head of licensing and interactive gaming, and head of online production. Past properties Rekedal has worked on include Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, The Prince of Egypt, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and How To Train Your Dragon, as well as Dreamer, Saving Private Ryan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and more.

"The power of story never changes; but new formats, platforms and media are always changing. We want to reach people with the inspirational story of God's word right where they are," Rekedal said. "Gen Alpha is coming fast and will be the largest generation in history by 2025, with 1 billion-plus strong. One of my favorite verses is Luke 18:1: 'And then Jesus told them a story.' Using the power of story, we have the opportunity to bring the 'Greatest Story Ever Told' to new generations all around the world."

David C Cook recently created the role of chief creative officer to help shepherd all new storytelling efforts at David C Cook and Integrity Music. Rekedal will oversee new project development, as well as lead efforts toward innovation in new platforms.

"Storytelling is at the foundation of our ultimate goal at David C Cook, spreading the good news of the Gospel," said John Aden, CEO of David C Cook. "We're excited for the role Rick will play in helping us use the power of story to reach a new generation."

About David C Cook

David C Cook is a global nonprofit equipping individuals and church leaders with vital learning and worship resources. David C Cook's desire is for individuals and faith groups to experience the transforming power of the Gospel through music and media that fit the culture, language and spiritual needs of their communities.

