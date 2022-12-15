MESMERIZE EXPANDS ITS PHARMACY NETWORK TO INCLUDE CARE PHARMACIES COOPERATIVE

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, announced the expansion of its pharmacy network to include a preferred partner agreement with CARE Pharmacies Cooperative. CARE Pharmacies Cooperative, the 2021 Regional Drug Chain of the Year, comprises over 130 locations nationwide and is expanding. The partnership includes the installation of Mesmerize's digital displays in select CARE Pharmacies throughout the U.S.

CARE Pharmacies is a member owned and operated cooperative of independent community and specialty pharmacies dedicated to providing superior patient satisfaction. CARE offers an array of services including prescription drug fulfilment, specialized disease care, patient education, and a focus on understanding patient individuality, complicated illnesses, personal needs and privacy.

Mesmerize's digital displays will be prominently placed in the waiting and pick-up/drop-off areas of CARE Pharmacy locations, presenting a valuable opportunity for patient education and sponsor messaging. Screens feature best-in-class editorial and educational content speaking to general health and wellness, symptoms, disease states, treatment options, and more.

Mesmerize is also working with individual CARE Pharmacies to create custom messaging educating consumers on pharmacy products and specialty services. Messaging is specifically designed to drive customer engagement and encourage shoppers to have conversations with the pharmacist on-site.

Michael Wysong, CEO of CARE Pharmacies Cooperative said, "We are excited to work alongside Mesmerize on our aligned vision of promoting better patient education and outcomes through customized health and wellness information in our stores."

Ian Stone, Senior Vice President at Mesmerize added, "Independent pharmacies have traditionally been an important part of the Mesmerize network. CARE Pharmacies Cooperative combines the quality of an independent pharmacy with the infrastructure and continuity of a regional drug chain. Mesmerize's platform will provide a mix of content that pharmacies can take advantage of to help educate patients and increase business."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, pharmacies and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT CARE PHARMACIES COOPERATIVE

CARE Pharmacies Cooperative Inc's mission is a promise to our members to represent their interests, support their growth, and enable them to provide superior patient satisfaction. CARE offers a full range of programs and services designed to meet the dynamic needs of the independent owner operator. With over 130 locations nationwide and growing, CARE understands its patients, their special needs, prescriptions, local community health concerns, and the importance of personalized CARE – the building blocks to a health family and a strong local community.

