Rx.Health and Wise Therapeutics collaborate to provide game-based digital therapeutic to anxiety patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx.Health, the leading evidence-based automated care coordination platform, has announced a partnership with Wise Therapeutics, a leading provider of game-based digital therapeutics for mental health. This partnership will enable Rx.Health's health plan and health system users to deploy Wise's mobile game to their patient populations as an integrated digital therapeutic for anxiety.

Wise Therapeutics has developed their game-based mobile application Personal Zen using a cognitive therapy technique known as Attention Bias Modification (ABM). Wise recently won the UCSF Health Hub Rising Star award for their groundbreaking approach to engaging and effective mental health treatment. Through the Rx.Health platform, which is embedded in the electronic health record (EHR), physicians will be able to prescribe, monitor, educate, and onboard patients. Patients' interactions with the application will be recorded and the data will be communicated back into the Rx.Health platform.

"Patients are best served by integrated, effective digital treatments that augment the care they get from their providers," said Raj Amin, CEO and Co-Founder, Wise Therapeutics. "We're excited to work with Rx.Health and their partners to deliver our engaging treatments to patients at this critical time when mental health needs are so great."

"This is a great addition to our portfolio of 250+ automated care pathways supporting a variety of care journeys. With this partnership, we aim to help patients combat mental health issues and make the process seamless for clinicians. Evidence-based digital health is at our core and this partnership continues in that tradition," Richard Strobridge, CEO, Rx.Health.

Using this solution, clinicians will also be able to take advantage of the new Remote Therapeutic Monitoring codes, which reimburse practitioners for educating, onboarding and monitoring patient adherence to digital treatment programs. This will open the door to more comprehensive mental healthcare through an engaging, game-based approach to treatment.

