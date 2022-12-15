TurboTenant surpasses 500,000 landlords served

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent landlord software company TurboTenant has officially exceeded 500,000 sign-ups - meaning more than half a million DIY property managers have chosen the Fort Collins-based business to streamline their rental processes.

TurboTenant is often lauded for its rich features, comprehensive support, and educational content. Drawing from user feedback, the TurboTenant team has implemented a series of upgrades over the course of 2022 - most notably the launch of a Premium subscription to offer even more perks, seamless integration with REI Hub to improve landlord accounting, and a monthly webinar series tackling topics such as the eviction process and Section 8 housing.

And independent landlords couldn't be happier. "TurboTenant is such a BIG help, especially since I'm not a seasoned, professional landlord. But TurboTenant makes me look like I am to my renters," said Dee V., a landlord managing more than 21 rental units.

"Our purpose is to empower independent landlords to create welcoming rental experiences through positive interactions with their tenants. As we celebrate this extraordinary milestone, we look forward to everything TurboTenant will accomplish for our landlords and tenants in 2023," said Seamus Nally, TurboTenant's CEO.

