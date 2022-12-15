Wealth Solutions Report Welcomes Joan Khoury, Andy Kalbaugh And Bomy Hagopian To Editorial Advisory Board

Addition Of Industry Leaders Brings New Perspectives And Unparalled Experience To Distinguished Group Of Board Members

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced that prominent wealth management executives Joan Khoury, Andy Kalbaugh and Bomy Hagopian joined its Editorial Advisory Board. These additions bring the board's membership to 13 widely recognized industry leaders.

The board has advised the media platform's leadership and editors since its launch in April 2021, contributing guidance, ideas, thought leadership and perspectives from a wide array of professional backgrounds and enterprises within wealth management.

Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "I am excited to welcome Bomy, Andy and Joan to our Editorial Advisory Board. As with all members, we have invited this select group to join our board based on outstanding character and distinguished industry leadership. Each of these new board members brings a unique perspective from a key segment of the wealth management space. Their views, along with those of current members, are invaluable to us as we focus on growth and serving the needs of the industry."

Joan Khoury is Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., which she joined in 2015, bringing extensive marketing experience in the retail, wealth and institutional segments. Previously she served as CMO for LPL Financial, where she developed the company's marketing and brand strategy. Prior to that, she served as Head of Marketing for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

Andy Kalbaugh , Founder & Managing Partner of Cassique Strategies, has supported the growth and development of some of the largest and most successful wealth management firms and platforms in the country for over 30 years. Before launching Cassique Strategies, he served as Managing Director & Divisional President at LPL Financial, CEO of American General Securities and CEO of Mutual Service Corp.

Bomy Hagopian is a Partner and Co-Head of the Wealth Management advisory practice at Berkshire Global Advisors LP, a leading global specialist investment bank focused on M&A and strategic advisory in the wealth management, investment management, securities and fintech sectors, which she joined in 2003. She opened the firm's San Francisco office in 2014 and leads the firm's coverage of the Western region. She also spent a number of years spearheading Berkshire's London office.

"Our supportive community of readers quickly launched us into a parabolic growth curve by engaging with our e-blasts, website and social media presence, poising us for a second phase of expansion in which the board's guidance will become more important than ever," said Mr. Roth. "I extend my personal gratitude to all board members – current, past and newly appointed – for making Wealth Solutions Report such a success in just one and a half years."

Launched by Larry Roth in April 2021, WSR has experienced rapid growth, with its two to three weekly e-blasts reaching almost 100,000 registered readers, 50,000 to 60,000 weekly LinkedIn impressions generated directly by WSR (not including shares and reshares from firms and individuals across the wealth management space), and an average of 75,000 unique monthly website visitors.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

