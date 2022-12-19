Firmament Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Money Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmament has been recognized in the "2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management Survey" announced by Pensions & Investments ("P&I"). Presented by P&I, a global news source of money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Pirrello.

Christopher Smith, Founding Partner at Firmament, commented, "It is an honor to be recognized by P&I as one of the best places to work in money management. Covid has changed the way we work. Striking the right balance between teammate flexibility and team cohesion has required creativity and open-mindedness. In the context of this, P&I's recognition is particularly rewarding."

"I am so proud of the team we have built; money management is a people business and fostering a strong workplace culture is foundational to what we do. Firmament will continue to strive to create a workplace environment in which our teammates can be the best versions of themselves. This recognition from P&I is extremely meaningful to us," said Allie Reitman, Vice President of People & Development.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

About Firmament

Firmament (www.firmament.com) provides structured equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on software and services businesses with significant scaling potential in the healthcare, logistics, wellness and environmental sectors. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

Contact: Allie Reitman, media@firmament.com

