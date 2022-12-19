SOUND TO SUMMIT PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN BELLINGHAM, WASH.

At 305 Telegraph Road

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound to Summit Physical Therapy, which began with an outpatient clinic in Mount Vernon, opened a second location today at 305 Telegraph Road.

The new clinic operates 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 360-483-2112 or visit SoundToSummit.URPT.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Brian Marrs earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Puget Sound. He is an orthopedic clinical specialist and enjoys helping clients to alleviate their pain and get back to the activities they enjoy the most. He is a clinical instructor for physical therapy students.

Sound to Summit, which is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

