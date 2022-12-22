ALPHA FOODS ISSUES A PRODUCT RECALL DUE TO UNDECLARED MILK IN MEATLESS BURRITOS & BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods, is voluntarily recalling its Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos due to traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein), that may pose a health risk for those with milk allergies.

The Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos were distributed nationally throughout retail stores and shipped directly to consumers who purchased our products online.

Alpha Foods Meatless Burritos and Breakfast Sandwiches with the following lot codes, located on the back of the product, are being voluntarily recalled:

Product Description Lot Number UPC Expiration Date

Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito

052822BSB 855099007948 5/28/2024



062022BS

6/20/2024

Meatless Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

092122MSS 810070350093 9/21/2024 Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich

062822SCS 810070350109 6/28/2024



070722SCS

7/7/2024

Chik'n Fajita Burrito

031522CFB 855099007047 3/15/2024



041322CFB

4/13/2024



P2-22109

4/19/2024

Meatless Sausage Breakfast Burrito

081122MSB 855099007733 8/11/2024



101522MSS

10/15/2024



110222MSB

11/2/2024

Philly Burrito

072822PB 855099007023 7/28/2024



101822PB

10/18/2024



P2-22266

9/23/2024

Pizza Burrito

041422PB 855099007016 4/14/2024

Steakless Ranchero Burrito

022422SRB 855099007764 2/24/2024

To date, there have been no illnesses or allergic reactions as a result of this recall.

This recall was initiated after it was discovered, that the products containing traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein) were distributed in retail stores and delivered directly to consumers who purchased our products online. Subsequent investigation indicates that the contamination is likely to have occurred during the production of our products.

Consumers who have purchased our products with the identified lot numbers above, should not consume the products. Return the product to the place of purchase for a replacement or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Alpha Foods via email at customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.

