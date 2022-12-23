Neonode and EPICNPOC Announce Collaboration to Leverage Contactless Touch to Enhance Human-Machine Interactions

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) and EPICNPOC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver a multimodal HMI development platform for automotive OEMs and tier-one suppliers that combines contactless touch input with graphical user interfaces, script recognition, voice interfaces, gesture sensing, audio and lighting for use in vehicle cockpits.

Neonode's patented contactless touch technology is now integrated into EPICNPOC's catalog of plug-n-play components and offered in both product and service solutions, in particular into EPICNPOC's BOWL® platform.

BOWL is an experience development platform for project leaders, which combines a set of functional software, hardware, and tools. The platform allows users to easily design, develop, validate and test new cockpit and smart product experiences. BOWL is now available with contactless touch combined with an extensible set of displays, user recognition, individual audio, script recognition, lighting and open interfaces.

The contactless touch capabilities are powered by Neonode's zForce® technology, which uses invisible infrared light to detect touch, in-air motion of user hands or objects over any surface, such as wood, glass or plastic. The optical sensors are robust to electrical noise and other electrically conducted interferences, and intelligently calibrate to ambient light in order to ensure the system will work in all light conditions.

Neonode is also making its MultiSensing® technology available to EPICNPOC and their customers. MultiSensing is a camera-based technology for scene analysis, which for example can be used for driver and in-cabin monitoring in vehicles and for other 3D sensing tasks.

With the integration of Neonode's technology, BOWL users now have the ability to transform any material into a smart interactive surface, providing intelligent and safe interactions for many applications in the automotive, smart home, retail, and smart furniture domains.

Bertrand Stelandre, CEO EPICNPOC says "The integration of Neonode's contactless touch technology into the BOWL eco-system is a must-have for creating phygitalproducts. Our customers can now easily and quickly transform any physical object into a smart surface."

Dr Urban Forssell, CEO Neonode says "Out collaboration with EPICNPOC opens up new market opportunities for us and we see great potential in the combination of their offerings and our zForce and MultiSensing technologies."

EPICNPOC will be demonstrating Neonode technology at CES in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2023, in booth #5400 in the Business France (Export) Automotive Pavilion in the West Hall.

About EPICNPOC:

Founded in 2018 by an expert team of innovators, designers and software developers, EPICNPOC is a thriving French startup that serves the automotive, mobility, IoT, smart home, exhibition and retail industries. Experts in the design and engineering of the user experience, we enable your teams to create smart products – better and faster. EPICNPOC's portfolio includes project support, research & consulting and software tools & products. Our software-centric approach and proven methodologies develop meaningful experiences, accelerate your innovation and provide a rapid path to development.

We have completed 20 high-profile Proof-of-Concepts in collaboration with global corporations, government and educational institutions. Our partner network is a testament to our promise to promote teamwork, advance innovation thinking and simplify complex systems. Partner with the team at EPICNPOC to Make Your Experience Real. Learn more at www.epicnpoc.com and www.experience-library.io.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced R&D and technology licensing, Neonode's technology is currently deployed in more than 80 million products and the company holds more than 100 patents worldwide. Neonode's customer base includes some of the world's best-known Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics, office equipment, automotive, elevator, and self-service kiosk markets.

ZFORCE, NEONODE and the NEONODE logo are trademarks of Neonode Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. BOWL is a registered trademark of EPICNPOC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Learn more at www.neonode.com.

