Accessorize New Holiday Tech Gifts with OtterBox

-Deals to Help Reach New Year Goals-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fight the post-holiday blues with a sitewide sale from OtterBox. The more you buy, the bigger your discount on cases, screen and power products to protect your new tech.

"We know some big-ticket items around the holidays may require a new case or power accessories," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "As the holidays pass and New Year's resolutions are made, OtterBox wants to be sure a dropped phone or watch doesn't put you out from achieving those goals."

Add total protection to your device with cases and screen protection from OtterBox. Symmetry Series and Symmetry Series+ cases are super sleek and come in a variety of fun colors and graphics so you can express your personal style every day. Pair with an Amplify Glass screen protector to keep that brilliant device screen looking like new and protected from falls and scratches. For your smaller devices, OtterBox offers an assortment of Apple Watch, AirPod and AirTag cases for protection against daily mishaps while you pursue those new year goals.

OtterBox power products will help you power through. From MagSafe charging stands to 30-watt USB-C to USB-C Premium Pro Fast Chargers, your devices will be powered up every morning before you head out the door. With OtterBox power banks, you never have to worry about your device running out of battery while you are on the go.

Bundle all these items together for big savings to keep your devices going long after the new year—and new you—takes over. OtterBox cases, screen protectors and power products are available now on otterbox.com.

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

1 Symmetry Series, Symmetry Series+ are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

