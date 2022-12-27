Virginia woman to be honored for saving four lives through organ donation

2023 Rose Parade floragraph to commemorate Brittany Hoover's final act of generosity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittany Hoover, a Virginia woman who became an organ donor after her death earlier this year, will be featured on the Donate Life float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 2.

Vivian Hoover holds a floragraph depicting her daughter, Brittany. This special portrait of plant materials will be featured on the Donate Life Rose Parade float to honor Brittany, who saved four lives through organ donation. (PRNewswire)

Hoover died in March 2022, at age 32, after a sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest. While her family was devastated, when they learned that she had designated herself as an organ donor on her driver's license, they fully supported her decision. They also chose to donate Brittany's corneas and tissues.

Hoover saved four people through organ donation, and restored sight to two others through the gift of her corneas. "I want everyone to know what a hero she is, and how selfless she was in her final moments," her mother, Vivian, said.

Hoover's gifts will be honored with a floragraph, a special portrait of plant materials, on the Donate Life float to raise awareness and build support for donation as more than 100,000 Americans wait for a transplant. LifeNet Health – a global leader in regenerative medicine that facilitates lifesaving organ donations in Virginia and provides tissue transplants to help heal patients worldwide – is a sponsor of the float.

"Brittany's decision to donate exemplifies the ultimate act of generosity," said Debbie Hutt, Director of Donor Family Services for LifeNet Health. "It's a real honor to highlight her story, and to walk this journey with her family."

Hoover grew up in Virginia Beach, where she graduated from Tallwood High School. She loved cats, often rescuing strays, and played sports, including soccer, field hockey and basketball. She eventually settled in Lynchburg, Va., where she lived for eight years. Hoover worked at Food Lion. She was committed to giving back, and her family wanted to honor that in her final moments.

"Brittany's life was cut short, but if we could help other people, that's what we wanted to do," said Courtney Johnson, her sister.

There are nearly 106,000 men, women and children waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the U.S. – including more than 2,700 in Virginia. One donor can help save the lives of nine people with organ donation and restore health for more than 150 people through tissue donation – and more registered donors are needed. Donate Life America is committed to motivating the public to support organ, eye, and tissue donation, and offers an easy process to sign up as a donor at RegisterMe.org.

The Rose Parade, in its 134th year, is a New Year's Day tradition for millions in America and throughout the world. Viewers can watch the parade starting at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST. The Donate Life Float has been part of the parade since 2004.

Hoover is the sixth LifeNet Health donor to be honored in the parade.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine. LifeNet Health is committed to honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

LifeNet Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/LifeNet Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeNet Health