SWC Releases Top Ten List of Worst Anti-Semitic Incidents of 2022

Human Rights NGO Identifies Individuals and Organizations who Contributed to Global Rise of Jew-Hatred

JERUSALEM, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) released its annual Global anti-Semitism Top Ten list today in Israel. This year saw a tremendous increase of Jew-hatred that infected mainstream culture, academics, and media across the world.

Topping the list this year is Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for his continued anti-Semitic comments and leveraging his immense social media platform to weaponize hate, bigotry, and ignorance.

"The unprecedented mainstreaming of Jew-hatred on social media, led by Kanye West (Ye) fueled anti-Semitic hate crimes, and normalized anti-Jewish hate speech," stated Rabbi Marvin Hier, SWC Founder and CEO, and Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action at the SWC. "Politicians offer words of solace to Jewish victims but failed to take effective measures to curb the attacks, while UN diplomats, cultural and academic elite often legitimize hatred of the Jewish state."

Other organizations and individuals included on the Top Ten list include: The United Nations Human Rights Council; Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority; Violent Attacks on Jews in New York, Chicago, London and Germany; the Black Hebrew Israelite Movement, and Documenta Art.

To read and share the full report, click here.

For further information, please email Michele Alkin, Director of Global Communications at malkin@wiesenthal.com or Shawn Rodgers at srodgers@wiesenthal.com , join the Center on Facebook , or follow @simonwiesenthal for news updates sent directly to your Twitter feed. Media may also contact James Lambert, Vice President of Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com .

About the Simon Wiesenthal Center

The Simon Wiesenthal Center is a Jewish global human rights organization researching the Holocaust and hate in a historic and contemporary context. The Center confronts anti-Semitism, hate and terrorism, promotes human rights and dignity, stands with Israel, defends the safety of Jews worldwide, and teaches the lessons of the Holocaust for future generations. With a constituency of over 400,000 households in the United States, it is accredited as an NGO at international organizations including the United Nations, UNESCO, OSCE, Organization of American States (OAS), the Latin American Parliament (PARLATINO) and the Council of Europe.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Simon Wiesenthal Center maintains offices in New York, Toronto, Miami, Chicago, Paris, Buenos Aires, and Jerusalem.

Media Contact

Michele E. Alkin

Director of Global Communications

Simon Wiesenthal Center

malkin@wiesenthal.com

310-739-8063

View original content:

SOURCE The Simon Wiesenthal Center