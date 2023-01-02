MediaTek Introduces Global Ecosystem of Consumer-Ready Wi-Fi 7 Products at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek, one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology, will be demonstrating a full ecosystem of production-ready devices featuring the next generation of wireless connectivity for the first time at CES 2023. These products are the culmination of MediaTek's investment in Wi-Fi 7 technology, focusing on reliable and always-on connected experiences on a wide variety of devices in several product categories, including residential gateways, mesh routers, televisions, streaming devices, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

As the most current and powerful Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 7 utilizes record-breaking 320MHz channel bandwidth and 4096-QAM modulation to greatly improve overall user experience. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) also enables the Wi-Fi connection to aggregate channel speeds and alleviate link interruption in congested environment for time-demanding applications.

"Last year, we gave the world's first Wi-Fi 7 technology demonstration, and we are honored to now show the significant progress we have made in building a more complete ecosystem of products," said Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Connectivity Business unit at MediaTek. "This lineup of devices, many of which are powered by the CES 2023 Innovation Award-winning Filogic 880 flagship chipset, illustrates our commitment to providing the best wireless connectivity."

Using a 6nm process, MediaTek's Wi-Fi 7 solution offers a reduction in main power consumption by 50% and 100x lower MLO switch latency when compared to competing options. 4T5R and penta-band mesh are also included to address a larger area of coverage and higher number of linked devices.

The devices on demonstration this week utilize MediaTek's latest Filogic chips, which combines a Wi-Fi 7 access point technology to broadband operators, retail router channels and enterprise markets; and the Filogic 380 chipset, designed to bring Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to all client devices, including smartphone, tablet, laptops, TVs, and streaming devices.

"We are excited to collaborate with MediaTek on the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology. Fast and reliable wireless connectivity is crucial for consumers, and we believe that combining powerful AMD Ryzen processors with MediaTek's advanced connectivity technologies will deliver an excellent user experience," said Jason Banta, corporate vice president and general manager, client OEM at AMD.

"A strong, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi connection is one of the most critical components of competitive gaming, and can mean the difference between winning and losing a match," said Ouyang Jun, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Business Segment, Lenovo's Intelligent Device Group. "MediaTek's vision for excellence in Wi-Fi connectivity mirrors our own commitment to empowering gamers with immersive, high-performance PC gaming experiences, and we look forward to collaborating together to bring MediaTek's Wi-Fi 7 technology to upcoming Lenovo Legion devices."

"We greatly enjoy MediaTek Filogic's, fast, reliable and always-on connected Wi-Fi solution," said Rangoon Chang, head of Gaming Business Unit, ASUS. "With MediaTek's world leading Wi-Fi technology and innovative ecosystem, we strive for leadership in providing the extreme experience for gamers around the globe."

"With the introduction of 320 MHz channels in the 6 GHz band and Multi-Link Operation (MLO), Wi-Fi 7 will deliver ultra-high speed and lower latency," said Pingji Li, VP & GM, TP-Link Corporation Limited. "MediaTek Filogic 880's innovative design delivers outstanding performance on top of Wi-Fi 7 standards, such as 4×5 6 GHz and single-chip MLO. We are excited to collaborate with our longtime partner, MediaTek, on Wi-Fi 7 to create new ways for customers to experience applications."

"As a leader in networking products and services for more than 23 years, BUFFALO has always been among the first to implement new Wi-Fi technology, and Wi-Fi 7 is no exception," said Nobuhiro Tamura, General Manager, Network Product Development Division, BUFFALO INC. "We are glad to see MediaTek put a lot of investment in leading technology, and would like to congratulate them on showcasing the latest Wi-Fi 7 solutions at CES 2023."

"Today's consumers want fast, reliable and always-on connected Wi-Fi for many applications such as video calls, 4K/8K TV entertainment, real-time gaming, streaming and more," said Byung-Kyun Kim, Senior Vice President, Korea Telecom. "MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 technology is equipped with extremely high throughput and single MAC MLO (Multi-Link Operation), which can fulfill every demanding application consumers enjoy today."

"With MediaTek's single chip MLO technology, we can bring high throughput and low latency performance to enhance user experience on streaming, gaming, and various immersive contents," said Mr. Yu, SVP in Hisense Group. "Hisense is excited to continue the partnership with MediaTek to bring Wi-Fi 7 on Hisense TV products."

"MediaTek recognizes the demand and expectation for the fastest speeds and lowest latency from wireless devices," said John O'Neill, Vice President, Marketing, Skyworks. "Together, our joint reference design provides customers a platform to develop new and unimagined applications. We are excited to deliver cutting-edge technology together that allows consumers to realize the full potential of Wi-Fi 7 that supports 320 MHz channels, 4K QAM and Multi-Link Operation (MLO)."

"As a strong driver of Wi-Fi 7, MediaTek helps its customers harness the massive improvements in throughput, latency, client connections and reliability," said Tony Testa, General Manager Connectivity Components, Qorvo. "We are excited to utilize MediaTek's Wi-Fi 7 solution in order to tackle its impressive 4K QAM, 320 MHz, 6 GHz channels and Multi-Link Operation."

"As companies move to Wi-Fi 7 it is critical that they be able to test the fastest available data rate modes, and we have worked with MediaTek to create an industry leading test solution that meets this vital need," said John Lukez, Vice President LitePoint Applications, Litepoint. "As we head into this new era of wireless connectivity, working with a leading Wi-Fi innovator like MediaTek will enable our mutual customers to quickly and seamlessly ramp their products into high volume production."

"We are truly impressed with MediaTek's speed to market with almost every cutting-edge technology, such as single MAC MLO, 320MHz BW and 4096 QAM," said Jesse Lyles, Vice President of Semiconductor Validation and Electronics Solutions, NI. "The increased amount of complexity needed to achieve top performance and backward compatibility with Wi-Fi 7 drastically increases the need for a full-scale automated test and validation solution. NI works together with MediaTek with its software-connected RF instrumentation to achieve the time-to-market goals of mutual customers and to ensure their superior performance capabilities."

