MedWand Solutions Receives Letter of Intent from Acibadem Healthcare Group

LAS VEGAS and RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in delivering digital healthcare technologies for clinicians and patients, MedWand Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce the execution of a three-way letter of intent in conjunction with the Acibadem Healthcare Group and MedWand's value-added distributor in Turkey, Ordinatrum.

With this signed letter of intent, MedWand, Acibadem, and Ordinatrum will begin to organize the expansion and completion of an ongoing Proof of Concept (POC) program to have the MedWand experience integrated into Acibadem's many clinical environments, including coordination, implementation, integration, training, and support. Acibadem will provide the environment, patients, and healthcare providers across its many users and departments in parallel.

During this expanded POC phase, a joint task force of each of the three companies' IT teams will develop and integrate the MedWand ecosystem into Acibadem's HIS system: Cerebral Plus. The vital data that MedWand devices capture will be stored and displayed in the Cerebral Plus HIS system in near-real-time. Upon successful completion of the expanded POC phase, Acibadem intends to use large quantities of MedWand systems to support the active use of MedWand products across the scope of Acibadem's clinical operations. Acibadem provides Premium Healthcare services with its 24 hospitals and 14 medical centers in five countries.

"Transforming the current understanding of telemedicine, MedWand combines multiple clinically accurate vitals sensors and an Ultra-HD resolution camera into one, handheld, lightweight device," said Robert Rose, MedWand's President & CEO. "Our solution is perfect for inclusion into Acibadem's system in multiple deployment scenarios with our seamless integration of Cerebral Plus in both remote and bedside applications."

The leader of the Acibadem Technology Company and board member Kemal Kaplan shared, "We are excited to be working with MedWand to bring a greatly enhanced experience to our remote care programs as well as the in-clinic experience for both our patients and providers."

"We are passionate about bringing health care and technology together to serve one purpose, better outcomes. MedWand delivers the best technology for remote examinations and greatly compliments the philosophy of Acibadem "the excellence in patient care"," said Hatem Karapinar, Co-founder & CEO of Ordinatrum.

Data collected via a MedWand device can include core temperature, blood oxygen saturation, pulse rate, heart, lung, and abdominal auscultations, electrocardiogram, and high-definition otoscopic, oropharynx, and dermatoscopic exam images. The MedWand VirtualCare Clinic can also provide blood pressure, glucometer, spirometry, weight, and body mass data by instantly connecting to FDA or CE-cleared third-party tools.

Transforming the capabilities of telemedicine, MedWand is available in Mobile Clinic, Ruggedized Mobile Clinic, Desktop Clinic, and Cart Clinic configurations to meet a wide range of high mobility or fixed installation requirements. By enabling real-time vitals capture and live monitoring from any location with access to the internet, MedWand provides the missing link in the delivery of high-quality healthcare, irrespective of geographical distance.

When patient care depends on telemedicine, choose MedWand. For information on the MedWand system and MedWand Solutions, Inc., visit www.medwand.com .

About MedWand Solutions, Inc

MedWand Solutions, Inc. delivers digital healthcare technologies that enhance the accessibility and quality of healthcare services for clinicians and patients, regardless of location. MedWand

was created by a team of physicians and engineers to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services regardless of physical location. The company offers its MedWand device and Virtual Care Clinic solutions for a wide range of applications that include hospitals, field clinics, nursing homes, schools, and workplaces, wherever Internet access is available.

About the Acibadem Healthcare Group (Acibadem)

The Acibadem Healthcare Group ( Turkish : Acibadem Sağlık Grubu) is a Turkish healthcare institution, offers services in 24 hospitals and 14 medical centers in 5 countries, namely, Turkey, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Netherlands and Serbia with over 23,000 employees under its roof. Acibadem is also a part of IHH Healthcare Berhad, Asia's largest healthcare chain, since 2012. The group consists of a network of general hospitals, medical centers, outpatient clinics, and various laboratories. In addition, Acibadem offers its premium health care services with 50 Representative offices called Health Points, located in 25 countries and 47 cities.

