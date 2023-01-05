Lifeway Foods, Inc. to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced that Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The Company will be hosting a presentation at 8:00 AM ET. The webcast will be live, available for replay and can be accessed on the Lifeway Foods Investor Relations website at https://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

