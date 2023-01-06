Press Club Statement on 2nd Anniversary of J6 Assault on the Capitol and Against Journalists

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the anniversary of the January 6, 2021 assault against the Capitol.

"It is often said that a free and independent press is the cornerstone of democracy and so, when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to stop the peaceful transfer of power they were also targeting the press who work there and would record and report their deeds. We know what happened on January 6 because of the free and independent press who continued to work that day despite the great risk to themselves and their equipment and, despite the fact that they were -- in several instances -- directly targeted by the mob.

"January 6 was a dark day for America and a dark day for journalism. At least 17 journalists were assaulted on that day and many more were harassed. Significant camera equipment was taken, broken and set afire. For many journalists the Capitol is their workplace, and their sense of security was stolen that day and for many that feeling continues.

"We find it significant that justice has been served in some of these cases. Ten people have been arrested and charged in assaults against journalists. In the case of John Minchillo, an Associated Press photographer, who was grabbed by J6 rioters and pushed over a stone wall while working, three men have been charged. One of them – Alan Byerly was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison. Erin Schaff, a photographer for the New York Times was assaulted; her attacker will go to trial in June. A Reuters photographer was tackled to the ground and his attacker will be sentenced next week on January 13. Rioters assaulted journalists for The Washington Post, PBS Newshour, CNN, Vice and others. Two members of the Proud Boys wrote '" Murder The Media" on a door in the Capitol.

"Some in elected positions suggest that these J6 rioters who have been convicted are victims or political prisoners or were just peaceful protestors. Nothing could be further from the truth. They assaulted the press, they destroyed property, they acted as criminals. The lesson here is that when political activists assault the press they will be arrested, they will be convicted, and they will go to prison. As we approach the 2024 election, we call on news media itself to amplify this message and on law enforcement to uphold the law as they are sworn to do."

