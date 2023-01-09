AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings January 25

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* (NYSE:T) will release its fourth-quarter 2022 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

