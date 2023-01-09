AXS Market Neutral Fund (COGIX) Celebrates 10th Anniversary With #1 Ranking, 5-Star Rating in Proven Power of Liquid Alternative Investments

COGIX is the only mutual fund or ETF with both a 10-year live track record and a 5-Star Morningstar rating

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is marking the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the category-leading AXS Market Neutral Fund (COGIX), which earned the #1 ranking and 5-Star rating* in the Morningstar Equity Market Neutral category over its 10-year tenure.

Its sister fund, AXS Alternative Value Fund (COGVX), closed out 2022 with a #1 ranking and 5-Star overall rating** in the Morningstar Large Value category, out of 1,148 funds. Both COGIX and COGVX are managed by the PM team led by market neutral investing pioneer Jonathan Angrist.

COGIX is built upon an actively managed market neutral strategy that looks to buy stocks expected to perform well and sell short those stocks expected to underperform. COGIX uses a proprietary stock selection and portfolio construction methodology (ROTA/ROME®) that focuses on a company's Return on Total Assets (ROTA) and Return on Market Value of Equity (ROME) to identify companies that have generated high returns on invested capital and traded at attractive valuations.

COGIX has built a highly compelling short- and long-term performance track record. The Fund is the only mutual fund or ETF with both a live 10-year track record and a 5-star Morningstar rating. The Fund's 10-year total return of 4.19% is the highest 10-year return in Morningstar's Equity Market Neutral fund category. Additionally, in 2022, a year marked by high market volatility and investor uncertainty, COGIX delivered a total return of approximately 10.47%, far outpacing the broad equity and fixed income markets.

"The past 12 months have given investors a very clear picture into the major role that alternative investments can and should play in a portfolio, and perhaps no fund epitomizes what Alts can provide for investors better than COGIX," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "With its decade of live performance and highly differentiated investment approach, COGIX has been a standout for several years now, and we're very excited to continue to tell this fund's story as a highly unique and successful case study for alternatives as we head into 2023 and beyond."

COGIX is a key part of AXS Investments' fast-growing lineup of alternative mutual funds and ETFs, which covers a range of investment strategies, including equity market neutral, merger arbitrage, venture capital, private equity, and much more.

"Experience matters when it comes to managing alternative investment strategies, and the past year has shown that in vivid detail," added Angrist. "We're thrilled to be marking 10 years of COGIX and to be sharing the results the fund has achieved over the past year and the past decade. As we look to 2023, we continue to see the major role a strategy like this can play in a portfolio, and we look forward to continuing to educate the marketplace about what makes COGIX such a compelling option for investors looking to gain time-tested, successful Alternative investment exposures."

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

