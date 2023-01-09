SCHOLASTIC NAMES 12 TEACHER FELLOWS TO BETTER INFUSE REAL-TIME CLASSROOM EXPERTISE INTO PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Cohort of K-8 Educators from across the U.S. Will Collaborate With Scholastic Education Solutions Product, Research and Publishing Teams

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, announced its inaugural Teacher Fellow Cohort. This team of 12 high-performing K-8 teachers will collaborate with Scholastic Education Solutions' product development, research and publishing teams across the school year, offering a direct pathway to their diverse expertise and the real-time experiences of their classrooms. The dual goals of the program are to promote innovative co-design and action research for Scholastic's instructional offerings and to provide unique professional development opportunities for these educators.

"The Teacher Fellow program builds on the strong connections Scholastic has had with teachers for more than a century and reflects our deep commitment to develop resources for today's teachers' immediate needs. We are thrilled to welcome these twelve educators into the Scholastic family to share their diverse experiences and critical perspectives," says Chief Academic Officer Amanda Alexander.

Teacher Fellows were selected through an open call for applications which were reviewed by a panel of judges based on measures of problem solving skills, overall teaching experience, classroom practices, and more. Each member will begin and complete a capstone project during the course of the program, to be showcased at a Summit at Scholastic's NYC Headquarters in the summer of 2023. Fellows will also receive a stipend of $2,000 as well as at least $500 retail value of books and materials from Scholastic. The Inaugural 2022-2023 Teacher Fellows will serve through July, 2023 and are listed here in alphabetical order:

Dorita Barr , Grade 6-8 Reading Specialist/Instructional Coach, Crossroads Preparatory Academy, Kansas City, MO

Anjuli Dyal , K-1 Teacher, P.S. 121Q, South Ozone Park, NY

Jenifer Evans , Grade 3 Teacher, Hahaione Elementary School, Honolulu, HI

Anna Hart , Grade 5 Teacher, Monaview Elementary School, Greenville, SC

Lisa Johnston , Grade K Teacher, Brinnon School , Brinnon, WA

Jadah Jones , K-5 Instructional Technology Resource Teacher, Norfolk Public School District, Norfolk, VA

Christina Landburg , Grade 4 Teacher, Carthage Intermediate Center, Carthage, MO

Andrew Laudel , Grade 7 Teacher, Brunswick School, Greenwich, CT

Annikah Mercedes Moaratty , Grade 2 Teacher, Royal Academy of Excellence, San Antonio, TX

Tierra Pitchford , Grade 1 Teacher, Caldwell Elementary School, Round Rock, TX

Genelynn Pugliese , Grade 1 Teacher, ASCEND School, Oakland, CA

Robin Simmons , K-5 Instructional Coach, Hillside Elementary School, Madera, CA

"Teachers are at the heart of Scholastic," said Alexander. "This important program will bring their intimate knowledge deeper into our work and will ultimately help us create materials that better support students and families."

