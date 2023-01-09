Shanghai Futures Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange Release Trading Volume Statistics for 2022

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, 2023, Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) released trading volume statistics for 2022.

Highlights:

Total trading volume for SHFE reached 1,823,278 thousand lots in 2022. Total trading days stood at 242.

Copper annual total trading volume stood at 46,497 thousand lots, while the July average daily trading volume reached 2022 peak of 313 thousand lots. The November average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 461 thousand lots.

Aluminum annual total trading volume stood at 99,975 thousand lots, while the February average daily trading volume reached 2022 peak of 529 thousand lots. The January average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 494 thousand lots.

Silver annual total trading volume stood at 188,771 thousand lots, while both December average daily trading volume and open interest reached 2022 peak of 1,309 thousand lots and 1,023 thousand lots, respectively.

Fuel oil annual total trading volume stood at 210,455 thousand lots, while the September average daily trading volume reached 2022 peak of 1,202 thousand lots. The October average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 750 thousand lots.

Steel rebar annual total trading volume stood at 525,178 thousand lots, while the July average daily trading volume reached 2022 peak of 2,737 thousand lots. The August average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 3,057 thousand lots.

Natural rubber annual total trading volume stood at 79,639 thousand lots, while the July average daily trading volume reached 2022 peak of 423 thousand lots. The February average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 355 thousand lots.

Wood pulp fuel oil annual total trading volume stood at 81,158 thousand lots, while the July average daily trading volume reached 2022 peak of 464 thousand lots. The January average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 390 thousand lots.

Rebar and silver options were listed for trading on SHFE at 9 am on December 26, 2022. On the first day of trading, the trading volume of rebar options stood at 26,872 lots with turnover of 21.771 million yuan, while the trading volume of silver options reached 3,796 lots with turnover of 5.6626 million yuan.

For more detailed data, please visit SHFE's website: http://www.shfe.com.cn/en/MarketData/

Total trading volume for INE reached 120,166 thousand lots in 2022. Total trading days stood at 242.

Crude oil annual total trading volume stood at 53,581 thousand lots, while the July average daily trading volume reached 316 thousand lots. The July average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 82 thousand lots

LSFO annual total trading volume stood at 40,842 thousand lots, while both the July average daily trading volume and open interest reached 2022 peak of 300 thousand lots and 147 thousand lots, respectively

Copper annual total trading volume stood at 5,551 thousand lots, while both the July average daily trading volume and open interest reached 2022 peak of 35 thousand lots and 26 thousand lots, respectively

TSR 20 annual total trading volume stood at 13,592 thousand lots, while the July average daily trading volume reached 2022 peak of 75 thousand lots. The September average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 97 thousand lots

Crude oil options annual total trading volume stood at 6,601 thousand lots, while the December average daily trading volume reached 45 thousand lots. The December average daily open interest reached 2022 peak of 34 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit INE's website: http://www.ine.cn/en/statements/

