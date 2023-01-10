Partake Brewing, Category Leader in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Space, Incorporates Hazy IPA Varietal into Wider Portfolio Due to Consumer Demand in Select Markets

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partake Brewing, a category leader in the non-alcoholic beer space, announced today the incorporation of their Hazy IPA Varietal into the company's wider portfolio as a result of consumer demand.

The Partake team was determined to develop a great-tasting, low calorie, non-alcoholic IPA in response to general customer interest in the varietal in addition to category trends which led to the original launch of Partake's Hazy IPA that debuted in March of 2022 as a small batch offering on their online store.

The limited time product quickly became a favorite with Partake drinkers as well as their top selling limited-edition beer this past year. Since having sold out online, the team received many requests to bring it back and make it available in retail.

The latest varietal is now available to purchase via the Partake website in addition to select retailers across the country including Target, Binny's Beverage Depot, BevMo, Wegmans (in select locations) and as a standalone pack in Total Wine & More.

Ted Fleming, Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing states, "I couldn't be more excited that we've decided to incorporate our Hazy IPA into our wider line-up of ongoing innovative product offerings." Fleming continues, "The integration of the IPA also speaks to our continued focus on listening to our consumers and working to provide them with what they want."

Partake Hazy IPA is a low calorie, low carbohydrate beer with just 25 calories and 4g of carbohydrates per can. The beer is bursting with flavor and low on bitterness. Generously dry-hopped with notes of ripe apricot, sweet mango, and luscious berries, this Hazy IPA is juicy, smooth and fit for everyday enjoyment.

About Partake Brewing:

At Partake, we are beer lovers first. We're on a mission to transform the non-alcoholic beer experience so fellow beer lovers can enjoy great tasting beer that pairs perfectly with every occasion, no matter the reason for cutting back on alcohol. Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process, Partake Brewing is praised by customers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

For more information about Partake Brewing and its non-alcoholic beers, please visit https://drinkpartake.com or follow along on Instagram at @PartakeBrewing or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrinkPartake .

