Pollard Banknote Formalizes Long-Term NeoPollard Interactive Operating Agreement with Neogames

Reinforces long-term approach to manage existing customer accounts

Provides option to pursue future North America iLottery opportunities through the NeoPollard Interactive or independently

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a joint venture operating agreement with respect to NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPI" or the "Joint Venture") and amended the parties' Michigan Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreements") with NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) ("NeoGames"). The Agreements reinforce the long-term approach to ensure the continued success of NPI and accordingly, the operations of its market leading customers. In addition, the Agreements allow Pollard and NeoGames the option to pursue future iLottery opportunities in the North American market either in partnership, as part of the Joint Venture, or independently.

Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Pollard Banknote stated, "NPI has been the leader in the North American iLottery market since its creation ten years ago and continues to generate significant value for its lottery clients. We are extremely pleased to reconfirm the commitment to our NPI joint customers and look forward to continuing long-term success with the completion of the Agreements."

"The signing of the Agreements underlines the strong relationship we have had with NeoGames throughout the growth of NPI and the high level of commitment our team brings to our existing iLottery clients. The Agreements further provide the flexibility for both Joint Venture parties' to pursue future iLottery opportunities within the Joint Venture or independently. Such decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and will depend on the specific facts and circumstances of each opportunity."

The operations of NPI remain unchanged under the Agreements. The NPI team will continue to provide world class player operations support, account management and professional services.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

