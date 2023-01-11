Built In Honors Sure in its Esteemed 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

Sure honored for investments in building a world-class fully remote company without borders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the global insurance technology leader, today announced it has again been honored by Built In in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Sure earned a place on the 100 Best Fully Remote Companies list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes and stages, from startups to the enterprise, and honors both remote-first companies as well as those in large tech markets across the U.S.

Sure again recognized by Built In as a one of the 100 Best Fully Remote Companies to work for. (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to again be recognized by Built In as one of the best fully remote companies to work for," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Since day one, Sure has been a remote-first company, and this recognition is testament to our commitment and dedication to building a team united by mission regardless of location. Sure exists to unlock the potential of digital insurance and will always be a great place to work for anyone who is dedicated to achieving that mission."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

About Sure

Sure is an insurance technology company that unlocks the potential of insurance on the internet. Global brands and world-renowned carriers build sophisticated embedded insurance products on the company's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Its platform enables accelerated market growth and increased revenue streams while delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices around the globe. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Ben Veghte

Head of Communications

press@sureapp.com

Unlock the potential of insurance on the internet | sureapp.com (PRNewsfoto/Sure) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sure