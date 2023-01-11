Cogitativo Appoints New Strategic Advisor

Renee Oshinski, former Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is joining Cogitativo

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitativo announced today that it is appointing Renee Oshinski to a senior advisor role. Renee will work alongside Cogitativo executives to assist with the integration of the company's cutting-edge precision health solution into the nation's largest healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

"We are honored that Renee has chosen to join Cogitativo," said Gary Velasquez, Co-Founder and CEO. "Her experience in improving care delivery and safety for the VHA will make her an outstanding addition to our team."

As the Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations, Renee led the VHA field facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic and chaired the VHA Governance Board, bringing together executives from the field and headquarters for strategic decision-making. Renee also served in various senior roles, including Network Director for VISN 12 where she oversaw the provision of healthcare services to more than 700,000 Veterans. As Network Director, Renee was a key decision-maker in the development of the James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center (FHCC) in North Chicago, the only fully integrated VA-DoD healthcare facility, where she co-chaired the FHCC Advisory Board with the commander of Navy Medicine East.

Throughout her career in the Department of Veterans Affairs, Renee served on a variety of national leadership board committees and was named VHA's Finance Employee of the Year in 2002. Renee also severed on several national leadership board committees, including Information Technology and Business Practices, the VHA National Leadership Council's Resources Committee and the Whole Health Committee.

About Cogitativo Inc.

Cogitativo is a Berkeley-based data science company founded in 2015 with a mission to create and implement innovative, scalable solutions to the most complex challenges facing the healthcare system. Leveraging machine learning, proprietary data sets and expertise from leaders with decades of experience working with public health agencies, Cogitativo is able to deliver actionable insights and save lives. To date, Cogitativo has successfully applied data science solutions to more than 200 unique operational challenges to significantly improve the efficiency of our healthcare systems and protect vulnerable patients and communities. Visit www.cogitativo.com for more information.

