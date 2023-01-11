DeepIntent Celebrates Robust Year-Over-Year Growth as Healthcare Marketers Invest in Digital Channels, Particularly CTV

More than 600 pharmaceutical brands now use DeepIntent to simplify campaign planning, activation, measurement, and optimization

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence better patient health and business outcomes, today announced that it has reached a significant milestone, achieving growth for the fifth consecutive year and a triple-digit percentage growth rate across connected television (CTV) campaigns.



Adding more than 100 employees to its team in 2022, the company's growth has outpaced growth in the broader healthcare advertising segment, as pharmaceutical marketers increasingly embrace digital advertising, particularly on CTV. In 2022, DeepIntent experienced triple-digit growth in CTV investment on its demand side platform, making CTV one of the fastest-growing channels for the hundreds of pharmaceutical brands now using the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform.

In the last year, DeepIntent has introduced many significant innovations that combine data and technology to enhance campaign effectiveness. Last May, DeepIntent became the first demand side platform to offer a patient reach guarantee , leveraging the patented technology of DeepIntent Outcomes™. Patient Reach Guarantee offers healthcare marketers unprecedented certainty that their advertising campaigns will reach verified patients, as defined by medical claims codes. DeepIntent also launched Patient Planner to unlock the power of healthcare data in a HIPAA-compliant way, giving advertisers the control and transparency needed to activate successful patient audiences and programmatic campaigns.

"As we enter our seventh year as a company, DeepIntent has become more than the DSP of choice for healthcare marketers. Building upon our capabilities for campaign planning, activation, measurement, and optimization, we've made a number of strategic investments to keep that momentum going as we continue to lead pharma into the future," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent. "DeepIntent is well-positioned to continue growing in 2023 and beyond as we pursue our long-term goal of using advertising technology to measurably improve the lives of patients."

Additional milestones achieved by DeepIntent in 2022 include:

first Chief Operating Officer , Amit Chaturvedi , who grew revenues over 10x at WarnerMedia and will further integrate and scale DeepIntent's sales, campaign management, client success, and business development teams Hiring its, who grew revenues over 10x at WarnerMedia and will further integrate and scale DeepIntent's sales, campaign management, client success, and business development teams

Hosting "Innovating with Intent," a first-of-its-kind summit for healthcare marketers on the future of CTV a first-of-its-kind summit for healthcare marketers on the future of CTV

Integrating with LG Ads Solutions' real-time ACR data repository covering more than 30 million LG smart TVs in the United States , allowing DeepIntent to comparatively measure the campaign effectiveness of linear television, connected television, and other digital channels

PM360 , which recognized Chris Paquette as a CEO of the Year and named DeepIntent's Audience Marketplace as one of the most innovative products of 2022 Receiving multiple awards from, whichand namedas one of the most innovative products of 2022

Best Place to Work by Crain's New York Business Being recognized as a

