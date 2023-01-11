Ellen Brett, Marketing and Growth Strategist, Joins HawkPartners

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkPartners, a marketing consulting firm providing advisory services at the intersection of marketing strategy and customer insights, announced that Ellen Brett has joined the firm as a Partner.

Ellen's unique ability to diagnose and optimize strategies for brands allows them to maximize new growth opportunities.

Throughout her 30-year career, Brett has achieved breakthrough results by integrating deep market insight with a broad strategic vision to frame opportunities and risks, bring focus to the issues that drive results, and align teams to deliver coordinated patient-centered execution. Her achievements at Pfizer® propelled her to the firm's most senior marketing leadership position, with responsibility for $13B in product revenues. Brett then became VP, Global Strategy and Innovation, where she led development of the strategic direction for $24B in revenues across North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Most recently, she led Brett Innovation, an independent consulting firm focused on providing her expertise and customer-centered methodologies to senior marketing executives seeking to improve launch and brand performance. During that time, she defined the best practice brand strategy methodology for a major Fortune 50 life sciences firm.

"Ellen's unique ability to diagnose and optimize strategies for brands allows them to maximize new growth opportunities," expressed Scott Berman, co-founder of HawkPartners. "During a celebrated 18-year career at Pfizer, she led strategies for several of the most significant brands in the industry including Zyrtec, Viagra, Chantix, Lipitor, and Lyrica. Her experience and expertise—both in healthcare and across other sectors like hospitality, aerospace, and non-profit organizations—will be invaluable to the HawkPartners team."

"As both a former client and having collaborated on several recent initiatives, I've experienced first-hand the level of work and insight that HawkPartners offers," shared Brett. "I'm looking forward to partnering with our clients to develop strategies that drive significant growth for their brands. Pairing nuanced insight based on customer needs with a deep understanding of how those needs continually evolve will allow our clients to realize breakthrough growth, particularly in complex value-based markets."

About HawkPartners

HawkPartners works with leading global brands to meet their toughest marketing challenges, delivering research insights beyond the obvious and developing actionable brand and marketing strategies. The firm helps market leaders make fact-based, high-impact decisions to position brands for growth every day. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has offices in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

