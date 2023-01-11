Foothill Gold Line Swears in Board Leadership

Claremont Mayor Ed Reece, sworn in as Board Chair for a second year; Glendora Council Member Mendell Thompson sworn in as new Board Vice Chair

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At their January meeting today, Claremont Mayor Ed Reece and Glendora Council Member Mendell Thompson were sworn in as Chair and Vice Chair (respectively) of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority Board of Directors, after being unanimously elected last month by their peers. The two local elected officials lead the agency at a critical time. The westernmost 9.1-mile, four-station project segment from Glendora to Pomona is currently about two-thirds complete with construction; and the agency continues to seek additional funding to complete the final three-mile, two station project segment that includes the Claremont and Montclair stations.

"This year we will be laser focused on securing the funding needed to complete the project to Claremont and Montclair and bring the full benefit of this much-needed infrastructure project to fruition," stated Chair Reece. "I know I speak for Vice Chair Thompson as I thank our colleagues for their continuing confidence in us and for their dedication to making this project a success."

Chair Reece and Vice Chair Thompson have both been on the board for several years. During their tenure, the project segment from Glendora to Pomona has advanced from final design into major construction. And despite being underway in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project segment remains on budget and on schedule to be completed in early-January 2025. Simultaneously, the agency is seeking funding from the State of California to fund the remainder of the project; allowing the line to connect to important regional destinations, including the Montclair TransCenter and the Claremont Colleges.

"Completing this project is essential to the future of this corridor and to the region," added Chair Reece. "It will expand mobility opportunities by providing a reliable and sustainable transit option that connects people to where they are traveling each day - reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the quality of life for our residents, workers, students and visitors. I am honored to continue leading the board as we work tirelessly to ensure the vision of this important project is fully realized."

The Foothill Gold Line board is made up of elected and appointed representatives from throughout the project corridor. In addition to the Chair and Vice Chair, the board currently includes Pomona Mayor and Metro Board Member Tim Sandoval, La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn, Ontario Council Member Alan Wapner (non-voting), Pasadena Council Member Gene Masuda (non-voting), and South Pasadena representative Dan Evans (non-voting). The City of Los Angeles and Governor appointees are currently vacant.

About the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority is an independent transportation planning and construction agency created in 1998 by the California State Legislature to plan, design and build the Metro Gold Line (currently referred to as the L Line) light rail system from Union Station to Montclair. The agency completed the first segment from Union Station to Pasadena in 2003 and the Pasadena to Azusa segment in 2015; both on time and under budget. The agency began work on the Glendora to Montclair segment in 2003. The Glendora to Montclair segment was environmentally cleared in March 2013 under CEQA and again in 2019 to allow the potential for phased construction. When completed, the project will add new light rail stations in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, Claremont and Montclair. The project will be built in phases due to funding constraints. Major construction on the project segment from Glendora to Pomona began in July 2020 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. The segment from Pomona to Montclair, including the Claremont and Montclair stations, is currently not funded. The Construction Authority is seeking the additional funding needed to complete the project to Claremont and Montclair.

The current construction segment is funded mostly by Los Angeles County's Measure M, along with residual funds from Measure R not used to complete the Pasadena to Azusa segment. The State of California has also provided a greenhouse gas reduction grant to support the project.

SOURCE Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority