Invesco Ltd. Announces December 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,409.2 billion, a decrease of 2.0% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term outflows of $3.4 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $3.8 billion and money market net inflows were $12.5 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $52 billion. FX and reinvested distributions increased AUM by $18.3 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,391.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $952.0 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)(PRNewswire)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 20221

$1,409.2

$637.0

$313.7

$67.1

$203.5

$187.9

November 30, 2022

$1,437.9

$676.8

$311.8

$67.3

$190.1

$191.9

October 31, 2022

$1,360.6

$626.5

$302.4

$62.4

$181.3

$188.0

September 30, 2022

$1,323.3

$597.5

$304.3

$63.6

$172.1

$185.8

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 20221

$976.2

$277.5

$273.0

$66.3

$203.5

$155.9

November 30, 2022

$976.1

$290.3

$270.2

$66.4

$190.1

$159.1

October 31, 2022

$930.4

$269.2

$262.2

$61.6

$181.3

$156.1

September 30, 2022

$914.1

$260.0

$264.7

$62.8

$172.1

$154.5

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 20221

$433.0

$359.5

$40.7

$0.8

$0.0

$32.0

November 30, 2022

$461.8

$386.5

$41.6

$0.9

$0.0

$32.8

October 31, 2022

$430.2

$357.3

$40.2

$0.8

$0.0

$31.9

September 30, 2022

$409.2

$337.5

$39.6

$0.8

$0.0

$31.3



1

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.  

2

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299



Matt Seitz

404-439-4853


Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070


View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-december-31-2022-assets-under-management-301719536.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.