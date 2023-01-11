MEDIA ALERT: Equinix Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. EST (2:30 p.m. PST). The company will discuss fourth-quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2022, and the full year of 2022.

To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode (EQIX). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on Equinix.com under the Investor Relations heading. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by dialing 888-293-8912 and entering passcode (2023). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company's website at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

