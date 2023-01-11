Palantir and Posit Partner to Integrate RStudio into Palantir Foundry

DENVER and BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir") (NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and Posit, the open-source data science company, today announced a new technology partnership to integrate the enterprise version of the widely utilized RStudio Pro into Palantir Foundry. Through this partnership, customers of Palantir and Posit (formerly RStudio) will have the ability to bring their Posit Workbench licenses into Foundry where they can leverage a fully-managed RStudio Pro environment that sits alongside the full application suite in Foundry.

Customers accustomed to the advanced analytics environments that RStudio Pro has to offer will now have the ease, flexibility, and immediate value of a direct integration with Foundry while reaping the benefits of a fully integrated platform. Aligning with Posit's goal to make data science more open, intuitive, accessible, and collaborative, this new capability closely integrates with Foundry's data, governance, and security primitives such that customers maintain a secure environment for working with data and models. We believe the benefits of this new integration will span across multiple use cases, particularly amongst data scientists in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

"We are thrilled to be working with Palantir to offer our users yet another way to utilize the powerful enterprise data science platform that Posit has to offer, paired with Foundry's ability to effectively bring together data, decisions, and operations," said Tareef Kawaf, President of Posit, PBC. "This new integration allows a wide range of individuals, teams, and enterprises to leverage RStudio on Foundry and we look forward to a long-standing partnership with Palantir."

"This partnership with Posit and integration with RStudio Pro reflects Palantir's commitment to providing seamless experiences for analytical users, ensuring that they can leverage the Foundry platform while using the integrated development environment they are most familiar with," said Palantir Chief Architect, Akshay Krishnaswamy. "RStudio is among the most trusted and widely accessed development environments for data science on the market, and we couldn't be more excited to launch this integration."

General availability of the RStudio integration in Foundry is set for later this year. Learn more about the integrations we offer for Palantir Foundry.

