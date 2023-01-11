Plutonian Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Warrants and Rights Commencing January 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plutonian Acquisition Corp. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: PLTNU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock, warrants and rights included in its units commencing on or about January 11, 2023.

The common stock, warrants and rights will trade on the The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols PLTN, PLTNW and PLTNR, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol PLTNU.

About Plutonian Acquisition Corp.

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, although it intends to focus its search for a target business on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific, or APAC, region. The Company is led by Mr. Wei Kwang Ng as its Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President, and Ke Wang, its Chief Financial Officer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact:

Wei Kwang Ng

Plutonian Acquisition Corp.

(646) 970 2181

