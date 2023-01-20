COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eQ Technologic, the provider of eQube®-DaaS, the powerful low/no-code data integration and analytics platform, is proud to announce it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

eQ Technologic Joins AWS Partner Network (PRNewswire)

The APN is a global community of AWS Partners leveraging AWS to build innovative software solutions and services. AWS offers technical support and expertise to its Partners, along with a wider reach that allows them to grow their customer base.

The AWS Partner designation status is a testament to eQ's customer-centric business outcomes driven approach that aligns with the AWS Well-Architected Best Practices, prioritizing all its six pillars. eQ Technologic's platform, using AWS services like EC2, S3, RDS, SNS, ACM, KMS, and more, provides a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that creates secure, rapid, and flexible access to the cloud.

Dinesh Khaladkar, President & CEO of eQ Technologic said, "We are very excited to join the AWS Partner Network, as it is the perfect place for us to substantially extend the reach of eQube®-DaaS. With this, in addition to providing game changing business outcomes-based data fabric solutions to large customers globally, we will reach more small and medium-sized companies. Our Data Fabric solutions will become more cost effective and accessible to anyone. By joining the APN, we are on an accelerated path to democratize digital transformation."

Sanjeev Tamboli, the CTO added, "We are thrilled to join the AWS Partner Network. AWS Partner status underscores our ability to provide scalable and managed cloud deployments, without compromising on security best practices. By leveraging AWS, eQ will be able to reach a wider audience and allow customers to effortlessly integrate cloud based and on-premises applications."

Globally, businesses are increasingly moving towards software solutions and services that can – without compromising on security – rapidly and efficiently address their business needs to accelerate their digital transformation. eQube®-DaaS, a leading integration and analytics platform, helps its customers accelerate their Digital Transformation by establishing a data fabric connecting enterprise-wide data, applications, and devices. Working with AWS consolidates eQ's objectives: empowering businesses through scalable and robust integration and analytics solutions; creating ease of access to business insights for digital transformation; and creating valuable and meaningful impact.

About eQ Technologic

eQ Technologic, Inc. ('eQ') is a trusted provider of the eQube®-DaaS (Data as a Service) platform that delivers a highly scalable, resilient, and secure Data Fabric for its Customers.

eQube®-DaaS is a powerful Low/No-Code Data Integration and Analytics platform. It establishes a Digital Backbone connecting enterprise-wide data, applications, and devices. This creates a 'Data Fabric' which puts the power of analytics in the hands of end users, leading to Actionable Insight. eQube®-DaaS platform-based solutions result in substantial productivity gain.

eQube® platform is flexible, robust, resilient, scalable, and secure with an overall lower total cost of ownership. The enterprise platform is now accessible through eQube®-Cloud, a game changer that further democratizes access to powerful data integration and analytics solutions, allowing organizations to embark on their Digital Transformation journeys.

Visit https://www.1eQ.com for more information on the eQube®-DaaS platform.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987351/eQTechnologic_AWS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882393/eQ_Technologic_logo.jpg

eQ Technologic Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eQ Technologic, Inc.