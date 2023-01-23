Empire Portfolio Group Opens New Great Falls, VA Orangetheory Fitness Studio

GREAT FALLS, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness , the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it will open a new studio in Great Falls, VA. The new studio will be located at 1025 Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066, and will be the tenth in the greater Virginia area.

Orangetheory Fitness, Great Falls, VA

The new studio will offer new member specials throughout the month of February 2023, giving locals the chance to try out the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise as a founding member. The studio will feature state-of-the-art fitness equipment with a large lobby area to encourage community members to socialize before and after class. The studio will be celebrating its grand opening on February 5, 2023.

The group workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after the 60-minute workout. The studio will also have Orangetheory's new personalized MaxHR algorithm, which updates heart rate zones in real-time to improve individual performance results. The studio's treadmills and rowers are integrated with OTconnect technology, a proprietary platform that creates an ecosystem of data and feedback highlighting each member's total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour and total moving time as part of the Orangetheory Fitness mobile app.

There are fitness programs that focus on technology to track your stats and there are fitness programs that focus on great coaching to motivate you— but Orangetheory gives you the best of both worlds in one great workout. "We're thrilled to expand to our 10th location in Virginia and are looking forward to providing the residents of Great Falls with convenient access to our science-backed workout. Whether you're passionate about fitness, or just starting your fitness journey, we're here to help you achieve your goals when you join our Orangetheory family," said Empire's CEO, Adam Krell.

For more information on the Great Falls Orangetheory Fitness studio and membership packages, please call 703-637-2365. Additional information on Orangetheory Fitness is available at www.orangetheory.com . Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness. Empire has over 130 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

